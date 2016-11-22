Kushner explains how he led Trump to victory

Story highlights The businessman and investor discusses how he ran his efforts with a tech startup-like feel

Kushner formally took over the data efforts for Trump in June

(CNN) Jared Kushner played a key role in a sophisticated, secret data operation that led his father in-law, President-elect Donald Trump, to victory, according to a new profile in Forbes Magazine.

In the interview, which is the first time he has spoken publicly about his role in Trump's victory, the businessman and investor discusses how he ran his efforts with a tech startup-like feel, first reaching out to digital marketing experts.

"I called some of my friends from Silicon Valley, some of the best digital marketers in the world, and asked how you scale this stuff," Kushner told the magazine. "They gave me their subcontractors."

Ivanka Trump's husband learned how to use Facebook micro-targeting, and social media becoming a major aspect of the campaign's voter outreach strategy.

Kushner formally took over the data efforts for Trump in June, Forbes reports, building a secret 100-person data hub in San Antonio, Texas, "designed to unify fundraising, messaging and targeting."

