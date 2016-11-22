Spotted: Hillary Clinton at Rhode Island bookstore

Story highlights
- The former Democratic presidential nominee was spotted by a surprised supporter
- Jessica Wick, an employee at the bookstore, posted a photo that showed her smiling with Clinton
New York (CNN)Two weeks after losing the presidential election, Hillary Clinton is enjoying the finer things in life: hiking in the woods, spending time with her family and, apparently, curling up with a good book.
The former Democratic presidential nominee was spotted by a surprised supporter at a Westerly, Rhode Island, bookstore Monday afternoon, while she was out shopping with her husband Bill Clinton, daughter Chelsea Clinton and son-in-law, Marc Mezvinsky.
Jessica Wick, an employee at the bookstore, posted a photo (snapped, she said, by Bill) that showed her smiling with Clinton on her Facebook page. In the accompanying post, Wick writes that she was nervous and wishes she would have said "how, at that very bookstore, behind the very same counter she approached to ask about a book, I listened to her concession speech with two of my co-workers and we cried."
Bill Clinton, it increasingly appears, is becoming quite the photographer. Just a day after her concession speech, the Clintons were spotted taking a walk in the woods by a another supporter in Chappaqua, New York. A photo of the two women quickly surfaced on Facebook. Bill snapped that photo, too.