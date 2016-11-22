Spotted: Hillary Clinton at Rhode Island bookstore

Story highlights The former Democratic presidential nominee was spotted by a surprised supporter

New York (CNN) Two weeks after losing the presidential election, Hillary Clinton is enjoying the finer things in life: hiking in the woods, spending time with her family and, apparently, curling up with a good book.

The former Democratic presidential nominee was spotted by a surprised supporter at a Westerly, Rhode Island, bookstore Monday afternoon, while she was out shopping with her husband Bill Clinton, daughter Chelsea Clinton and son-in-law, Marc Mezvinsky.

Jessica Wick, an employee at the bookstore, posted a photo (snapped, she said, by Bill) that showed her smiling with Clinton on her Facebook page . In the accompanying post, Wick writes that she was nervous and wishes she would have said "how, at that very bookstore, behind the very same counter she approached to ask about a book, I listened to her concession speech with two of my co-workers and we cried."

Bill Clinton, it increasingly appears, is becoming quite the photographer. Just a day after her concession speech, the Clintons were spotted taking a walk in the woods by a another supporter in Chappaqua, New York. A photo of the two women quickly surfaced on Facebook. Bill snapped that photo, too.