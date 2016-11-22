Trump tweets about running government for 8 years

(CNN) One of Donald Trump's tweets Tuesday suggested the President-elect already has his eyes on a second term.

"Great meetings will take place today at Trump Tower concerning the formation of the people who will run our government for the next 8 years," he tweeted

While Presidential terms are for four years, Trump's tweet hints that the real estate mogul plans on running for re-election weeks before his first term officially starts.

Trump has spent the two weeks since being elected naming advisers and interviewing other policy leaders and lawmakers to fill major roles in his incoming administration.

On Monday, he released a video laying out what he plans to do in his first 100 days in office, including proposals related to immigration, trade deals and defense policy

