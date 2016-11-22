Story highlights The Trump administration will not further investigate Hillary Clinton related to her email use

Kellyanne Conway said that most Americans still don't trust Clinton

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump's administration will not pursue further investigations of Hillary Clinton related to her private email server or the Clinton Foundation, Trump's former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said Tuesday, a significant break from a major campaign promise.

"I think when the President-elect, who's also the head of your party, tells you before he's even inaugurated that he doesn't wish to pursue these charges, it sends a very strong message, tone, and content" to fellow Republicans, Conway said in an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

At the second presidential debate in early October, Trump threatened Clinton, saying that "if I win, I am going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation."

Conway said Clinton "still has to face the fact that a majority of Americans don't find her to be honest or trustworthy," but added that "if Donald Trump can help her heal, then perhaps that's a good thing to do."

"Look, I think he's thinking of many different things as he prepares to become the President of the United States, and things that sound like the campaign are not among them," she added.

