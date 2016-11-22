Brooke Baldwin: 'Don't use the N-word on my show'

Story highlights CNN anchor cut segment short after panelist Charles Kaiser used racial slur

Kaiser, an author, had used the word moments earlier in a diatribe against Steve Bannon

(CNN) "The more I've sat here and listened to the fact that somebody used the N-word on this show -- it is not okay. It is not okay, Charles Kaiser."

So said Brooke Baldwin during Tuesday's episode of "CNN Newsroom," punctuating a jaw-dropping moment that featured a live guest's use of a racial slur.

"Charles... just hang on a second," she said. "Please don't use the N-word on my show."

Whether you're quoting someone or not, using the n-word on my show is not okay. Period. — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBCNN) November 22, 2016

Kaiser then tried to explain his reasoning and choice of terminology.

