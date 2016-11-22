Story highlights Commentator Angela Rye assails Trump supporter Carl Higbie over the GOP's record on race

(CNN) Political commentator Angela Rye attacked Republicans' record on race Tuesday morning, saying the GOP has become a party of "oppression."

"Look, these people are morons," said Higbie, speaking on CNN's "Newsroom." "They're idiots. But we are the Republican Party. We are the party that freed the slaves. We are the party of Martin Luther King."

But Rye, who is African American, took issue with his characterization of Republican history.

"Oh no, no, no, no," she interjected. "You are not the party of Martin Luther King."

