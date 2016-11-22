Story highlights
- Commentator Angela Rye assails Trump supporter Carl Higbie over the GOP's record on race
- Rye, on CNN Tuesday: "Your party is living and thriving off of oppression"
(CNN)Political commentator Angela Rye attacked Republicans' record on race Tuesday morning, saying the GOP has become a party of "oppression."
The heated exchange began when Donald Trump supporter and former Navy Seal Carl Higbie argued that a group of white nationalists who met in Washington over the weekend do not represent the party as a whole.
"Look, these people are morons," said Higbie, speaking on CNN's "Newsroom." "They're idiots. But we are the Republican Party. We are the party that freed the slaves. We are the party of Martin Luther King."
But Rye, who is African American, took issue with his characterization of Republican history.
"Oh no, no, no, no," she interjected. "You are not the party of Martin Luther King."
"You should probably review your history," Higbie fired back.
"My history is clear," said Rye. "Your history is ass-backwards."
"You party is now one of oppression," she continued, citing allegations that Republicans have tried to suppress votes by minorities. "Your party is living and thriving off of oppression."
The exchange, moderated by John Berman, began as the panelists discussed the gathering of white nationalists and the rise of the alt-right movement in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump's victory.