(CNN) Pope Francis' decision to extend priests' ability to forgive abortion in the confessional will have virtually no effect on American Catholics. Yet, given that Catholics still delivered for the Republican Party in the recent presidential election, this gesture from a Pope who has urged mercy for refugees and the poor could be interpreted as saying that abortion -- while still a serious and grave matter -- is not the only issue Catholics should be caring about.

The move does not change doctrine about the sinfulness of abortion; it only alters pastoral practice in some parts of the world about how it can be forgiven. Initially intended to apply only during the special "Year of Mercy," which ended Sunday, the practice is being extended indefinitely.

The truth is that nearly all priests in the United States and Canada already had the authority to lift the automatic excommunication that comes with procuring an abortion, according to a spokeperson for the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, who clarified the policy when the Pope first announced it last September.

Priests will be able to "absolve those who have committed the sin of procured abortion," Pope Francis writes in an apostolic letter released by the Vatican on Monday, called " Misericordia et Misera. " "The provision I had made in this regard, limited to the duration of the Extraordinary Holy Year, is hereby extended, notwithstanding anything to the contrary."

In keeping with the Pope's emphasis on the church as an institution of mercy, this extension to priests worldwide may certainly affect some Catholics' ability to receive the sacraments and be reconciled to the church. It may also result in the church being viewed as more open and accepting, especially in cultures where the church faces "competition" from other churches that may be perceived as more welcoming.