Story highlights Steve Pincus: In moments of political bewilderment like these, it is best to return to first principles

The Declaration of Independence was Congress' first contract with America, writes Pincus

Steve Pincus is Bradford Durfee Professor of History at Yale University. He is the author of the award-winning "1688: The First Modern Revolution" (2009) and most recently "The Heart of the Declaration: The Founders' case for activist government." (2016) The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) At moments of bewilderment over seismic political realignments it is best to return to first principles. In the context of an earlier "seismic" moment in American history, Abraham Lincoln declared, "I have never had a feeling politically that did not spring from the sentiments embodied in the Declaration of Independence." But what exactly were these ideas on which the Founders constructed our new republic?

JUST WATCHED Trump outlines policy plan in video address Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump outlines policy plan in video address 02:19

The Founders were deeply committed internationalists. "We must declare ourselves a free people" so that America could secure trade with France, insisted Benjamin Harrison of Virginia, one of the signatories of the Declaration of Independence. Samuel Adams of Massachusetts agreed that France would only support the American cause "if America would declare herself free and independent."

The Founders knew that to make America great required that the new republic engage with -- rather than turn away from -- the Old World.

The Founders declared their commitment to the free flow of goods and people in our founding document. Far from wishing to abrogate trade agreements with foreign states, the Founders lambasted the British King George III in the Declaration of Independence for "cutting off our trade with all parts of the world."

Benjamin Franklin was typical of those who drew up and signed the declaration in demanding a "free commerce with all the rest of the world." Tariffs might become necessary, but only as a last resort. That is why the members of the Second Continental Congress who signed the declaration also drew up the Model Treaty to establish bilateral free trade agreements.