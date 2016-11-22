Julius Garvey: Pardon my father, Mr. President

Story highlights Julius W. Garvey: My father, civil rights pioneer Marcus Garvey, deserves a posthumous presidential pardon

J. Edgar Hoover's FBI manipulated the system to make mail fraud charges stick against Garvey, he writes

Julius W. Garvey, M.D., is a NY-based cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon who is leading the Justice4Garvey effort seeking a posthumous presidential pardon for his father, civil rights leader Marcus Garvey. The views expressed here are his own.

(CNN) If you have been following the news for the last year, you have undoubtedly read much about the activities and purview of the FBI. For me, the role of the bureau in the lives of Americans has special resonance.

To elaborate, I'd like to introduce you to my father.

In 1965, Martin Luther King Jr. visited Jamaica, where Marcus Garvey is enshrined as the country's first national hero. In a speech there King described him as the "first man of color in the history of the United States to lead and develop a mass movement. He was the first man, on a mass scale and level, to give millions of Negroes a sense of dignity and destiny and make the Negro feel that he was somebody.

"You gave Marcus Garvey to the United States of America and he gave to the millions of Negroes in the United States a sense of personhood, a sense of manhood, and a sense of somebodiness."

In 1919 , Marcus Garvey was a popular civil rights leader and human rights advocate for African people worldwide. That same year, J. Edgar Hoover was fresh out of law school and the head of the Bureau of Investigation, which later became the FBI.