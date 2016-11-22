Why China and Europe should form the world's most powerful 'climate bloc'

Story highlights Who will step up if US walks away from the Paris climate agreement?

Europe and China could lead global efforts, fill the vacuum

Christian Downie is Vice Chancellor's Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the University of New South Wales (UNSW), Australia. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the writer. CNN is showcasing the work of The Conversation, a collaboration between journalists and academics to provide news analysis and commentary.

(CNN) It seems almost certain that US President-elect Donald Trump will walk away from the Paris climate agreement next year.

In the absence of US leadership, the question is: who will step up?

Sadly this is not a new question, and history offers some important lessons. In 2001 the world faced a similar dilemma. After former vice-president Al Gore lost the 2000 election to George W. Bush, the newly inaugurated president walked away from the Kyoto Protocol , the previous global pact to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

That sent shockwaves around the world, and left nations facing a choice about what to do in the United States' absence -- something they may face again next year. The choice was made more difficult because the US withdrawal made it less likely that the Kyoto Protocol would ever come into force as a legally binding agreement.

However, Europe quickly picked up the baton. Faced with a US president who had abdicated all responsibility to lead or even participate in the global emissions-reduction effort, the European Union led a remarkable diplomatic bid to save Kyoto.

Read More