Breaking News

Why China and Europe should form the world's most powerful 'climate bloc'

By Christian Downie

Updated 11:23 PM ET, Tue November 22, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

science of climate change explainer orig_00002206
science of climate change explainer orig_00002206

    JUST WATCHED

    Scientists: Climate change is happening

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Who will step up if US walks away from the Paris climate agreement?
  • Europe and China could lead global efforts, fill the vacuum

Christian Downie is Vice Chancellor's Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the University of New South Wales (UNSW), Australia. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the writer. CNN is showcasing the work of The Conversation, a collaboration between journalists and academics to provide news analysis and commentary.

(CNN)It seems almost certain that US President-elect Donald Trump will walk away from the Paris climate agreement next year.

In the absence of US leadership, the question is: who will step up?
    Sadly this is not a new question, and history offers some important lessons. In 2001 the world faced a similar dilemma. After former vice-president Al Gore lost the 2000 election to George W. Bush, the newly inaugurated president walked away from the Kyoto Protocol, the previous global pact to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
    That sent shockwaves around the world, and left nations facing a choice about what to do in the United States' absence -- something they may face again next year. The choice was made more difficult because the US withdrawal made it less likely that the Kyoto Protocol would ever come into force as a legally binding agreement.
    The &quot;Climate Change -- In Focus&quot; exhibition shows the effects of climate change. &lt;br /&gt;Pictured: A solitary bear sits on the edge of one of the Barter Islands, Alaska. There is no snow, when at this time of year, there should be,&quot; wrote photographer Patty Waymire. &lt;em&gt;Via National Geographic &lt;a href=&quot;http://yourshot.nationalgeographic.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;em&gt;&lt;/em&gt;Your Shot&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: This is climate change
    No snow, no ice?The "Climate Change -- In Focus" exhibition shows the effects of climate change.
    Pictured: A solitary bear sits on the edge of one of the Barter Islands, Alaska. There is no snow, when at this time of year, there should be," wrote photographer Patty Waymire. Via National Geographic Your Shot
    Hide Caption
    1 of 18
    The exhibition shows the best 100 photographs from a global competition.&lt;br /&gt;&quot;On a recent trip to Indonesia we were saddened to see the huge number of bleached anemones. We expected to see some coral bleaching, but we were surprised by how many anemones were also becoming victims to rising ocean temperatures,&quot; wrote photographer Diana Paboojian. &lt;em&gt;Via National Geographic Your Shot&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: This is climate change
    A dying homeThe exhibition shows the best 100 photographs from a global competition.
    "On a recent trip to Indonesia we were saddened to see the huge number of bleached anemones. We expected to see some coral bleaching, but we were surprised by how many anemones were also becoming victims to rising ocean temperatures," wrote photographer Diana Paboojian. Via National Geographic Your Shot
    Hide Caption
    2 of 18
    Photo: Kira Morris. A group of emperor penguins faces a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica. &lt;em&gt;Via National Geographic Your Shot&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: This is climate change
    Emperors at the edge in AntarcticaPhoto: Kira Morris. A group of emperor penguins faces a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica. Via National Geographic Your Shot
    Hide Caption
    3 of 18
    Photo: Jetje Japhet, South Africa. &quot;These animals have found the secret stash of the orange farmer who dumps the oranges that have fallen from his trees at least 7km away from the orchards to control the breeding of fruit fly. It is the end of a long, dry, winter exacerbated by global warming which makes the winters longer and drier and the summers hotter with less rain in an already dry climate. These animals then behave totally out of character with baboons and warthog still feeding after dark,&quot; wrote Japhet. &lt;em&gt;Via National Geographic Your Shot&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: This is climate change
    DesperationPhoto: Jetje Japhet, South Africa. "These animals have found the secret stash of the orange farmer who dumps the oranges that have fallen from his trees at least 7km away from the orchards to control the breeding of fruit fly. It is the end of a long, dry, winter exacerbated by global warming which makes the winters longer and drier and the summers hotter with less rain in an already dry climate. These animals then behave totally out of character with baboons and warthog still feeding after dark," wrote Japhet. Via National Geographic Your Shot
    Hide Caption
    4 of 18
    A seal lies near among massive cracks in the sea ice near Ross Island, Antarctica. Photo: Kira Morris, Antarctica.&lt;em&gt; &lt;em&gt;&lt;/em&gt;Via National Geographic Your Shot&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: This is climate change
    Seal on cracking iceA seal lies near among massive cracks in the sea ice near Ross Island, Antarctica. Photo: Kira Morris, Antarctica. Via National Geographic Your Shot
    Hide Caption
    5 of 18
    Photo: Probal Rashid. &quot;A flood-affected woman on a raft approaches a boat, searching a dry place to shelter herself in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh. Bangladesh is one of the countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change,&quot; wrote Rashid. &lt;em&gt;Via National Geographic Your Shot&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: This is climate change
    Climate survivorPhoto: Probal Rashid. "A flood-affected woman on a raft approaches a boat, searching a dry place to shelter herself in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh. Bangladesh is one of the countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change," wrote Rashid. Via National Geographic Your Shot
    Hide Caption
    6 of 18
    Photo: Vladimir Melnik, Russia: &quot;I was in expedition exploring Franz Josef Land archipelago. There was a polar station where people brought dogs as guards against polar bears. The summer is difficult time for bears. In recent years warming in Arctic resulted in loss of sea ice which is critically important for bears as they can hunt only from ice. The bears which stay on the islands doomed to meager ration and go to human settlements,&quot; wrote Melnik. &lt;em&gt;Via National Geographic Your Shot&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: This is climate change
    One to fivePhoto: Vladimir Melnik, Russia: "I was in expedition exploring Franz Josef Land archipelago. There was a polar station where people brought dogs as guards against polar bears. The summer is difficult time for bears. In recent years warming in Arctic resulted in loss of sea ice which is critically important for bears as they can hunt only from ice. The bears which stay on the islands doomed to meager ration and go to human settlements," wrote Melnik. Via National Geographic Your Shot
    Hide Caption
    7 of 18
    Photo: Ujjal Das, India: &quot;The pic was taken in Puruliya District of West Bengal. This is a drought-prone area and in summertime the whole district becomes dry creating water problem.&quot; &lt;em&gt;Via National Geographic Your Shot&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: This is climate change
    CrackedPhoto: Ujjal Das, India: "The pic was taken in Puruliya District of West Bengal. This is a drought-prone area and in summertime the whole district becomes dry creating water problem." Via National Geographic Your Shot
    Hide Caption
    8 of 18
    Matuf Ikhsan, Indonesia: &quot;In Gers, France, an irrigation reservoir supplies water to a monocultural field. Here the economy revolves mainly around culinary tourism.&quot;
    Photos: This is climate change
    Running out of waterMatuf Ikhsan, Indonesia: "In Gers, France, an irrigation reservoir supplies water to a monocultural field. Here the economy revolves mainly around culinary tourism."
    Hide Caption
    9 of 18
    Riddhima Singh Bhati, India: &quot;This part of Rajasthan is badly affected by intense heat waves and dryness because of decreased precipitation. The anticipated rise in temperature due to climate change poses formidable challenge to development of livestock in India.&quot;
    Photos: This is climate change
    In search of greenRiddhima Singh Bhati, India: "This part of Rajasthan is badly affected by intense heat waves and dryness because of decreased precipitation. The anticipated rise in temperature due to climate change poses formidable challenge to development of livestock in India."
    Hide Caption
    10 of 18
    Photo by Hira Ali, Pakistan: &quot;The picture shows a flooding in the mountainous area of Chitral, in the north of Pakistan. There are many glaciers high in the mountain. Due to climate change, for the past two years there has been a lot of flooding and destruction.&quot;
    Photos: This is climate change
    Flood in ChitralPhoto by Hira Ali, Pakistan: "The picture shows a flooding in the mountainous area of Chitral, in the north of Pakistan. There are many glaciers high in the mountain. Due to climate change, for the past two years there has been a lot of flooding and destruction."
    Hide Caption
    11 of 18
    Photo: Leung Ka Wa, China: &quot;A visible aspect of climate change is the turbidity in the air. It can be caused by particulates caused by combustion products. The turbid air decreases visibility so it is harder to see the stars in urban areas.&quot;
    Photos: This is climate change
    Disappearing starsPhoto: Leung Ka Wa, China: "A visible aspect of climate change is the turbidity in the air. It can be caused by particulates caused by combustion products. The turbid air decreases visibility so it is harder to see the stars in urban areas."
    Hide Caption
    12 of 18
    Photo: Tom Schifanella, USA: &quot;Since 2000, Icelandic glaciers have lost 12% of their size, in less than 15 years. Pictured here, Icelandic guide Hanna Pétursdóttir admires an ice cave inside the Svínafellsjökull Glacier, which she notes is rapidly expanding due to the effects of global warming,&quot; wrote Schifanella. &lt;em&gt;Via National Geographic Your Shot&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: This is climate change
    Icelandic Glaciers disappearing fastPhoto: Tom Schifanella, USA: "Since 2000, Icelandic glaciers have lost 12% of their size, in less than 15 years. Pictured here, Icelandic guide Hanna Pétursdóttir admires an ice cave inside the Svínafellsjökull Glacier, which she notes is rapidly expanding due to the effects of global warming," wrote Schifanella. Via National Geographic Your Shot
    Hide Caption
    13 of 18
    Photo: Stuart Chape, Samoa: &quot;This aerial view of the Chong Kneas floating village on Tonle Sap lake, Cambodia, demonstrates just how threatened the great lake is from changing rainfall patterns and rising temperatures.&quot;&lt;em&gt; &lt;em&gt;&lt;/em&gt;Via National Geographic Your Shot&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: This is climate change
    Tonle Sap 8Photo: Stuart Chape, Samoa: "This aerial view of the Chong Kneas floating village on Tonle Sap lake, Cambodia, demonstrates just how threatened the great lake is from changing rainfall patterns and rising temperatures." Via National Geographic Your Shot
    Hide Caption
    14 of 18
    Photo: Long Yat Chau, Hong Kong: &quot;Air pollution, particularly in the form of waste gas from generating stations, is a serious problem in Hong Kong.&quot;
    Photos: This is climate change
    PollutionPhoto: Long Yat Chau, Hong Kong: "Air pollution, particularly in the form of waste gas from generating stations, is a serious problem in Hong Kong."
    Hide Caption
    15 of 18
    Photo: Ryan Lai, Hong Kong: &quot;Piles of solid waste lie behind a perfectly-framed photograph of spectacular scenery.&quot;
    Photos: This is climate change
    How much further out?Photo: Ryan Lai, Hong Kong: "Piles of solid waste lie behind a perfectly-framed photograph of spectacular scenery."
    Hide Caption
    16 of 18
    Photo: Felicia Hou, USA: &quot;It is almost as if Mother Nature is sending us a warning that if we do not stop destroying the planet now, there may not be one to destroy in the future.&quot;
    Photos: This is climate change
    ForeshadowPhoto: Felicia Hou, USA: "It is almost as if Mother Nature is sending us a warning that if we do not stop destroying the planet now, there may not be one to destroy in the future."
    Hide Caption
    17 of 18
    Photo: Vadim Balakin, Russia: &quot;These polar bear remains have been discovered at one of the islands of Northern Svalbard, Norway. While it is not certain whether the polar bear died from starvation or old age, the good condition of its teeth indicate that it is most likely from starvation,&quot; wrote Balakin. &lt;em&gt;Via National Geographic Your Shot&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: This is climate change
    Life and DeathPhoto: Vadim Balakin, Russia: "These polar bear remains have been discovered at one of the islands of Northern Svalbard, Norway. While it is not certain whether the polar bear died from starvation or old age, the good condition of its teeth indicate that it is most likely from starvation," wrote Balakin. Via National Geographic Your Shot
    Hide Caption
    18 of 18
    polar bear climate changefish climate changepenguins climate changeanimals climate changeseal climate changeclimate survivorpolar bear dogs restricted usecracked earth indiacop22 photo 12cop22 photo 11cop22 photo 10cop22 photo 09ice cave icelandfloating village cambodiacop 22 photo 15cop 22 photo 14cop 22 photo 13polar bear climate change
    However, Europe quickly picked up the baton. Faced with a US president who had abdicated all responsibility to lead or even participate in the global emissions-reduction effort, the European Union led a remarkable diplomatic bid to save Kyoto.
    Read More
    To the surprise of many people, especially in the United States, this diplomatic push brought enough countries on board to save the Kyoto Protocol, which came into force in 2005 following Russia's ratification.

    What will happen this time?

    While the withdrawal of the United States slowed international efforts back then, as it doubtless will now, this time around the world is in a better position to respond.
    First, the Paris agreement has already come into force and global ambition is arguably stronger today than it was in 2001.
    Whereas the Kyoto Protocol took almost a decade to come into force, the Paris Agreement has taken less than a year. And importantly, whereas countries with emerging economies shied away from any commitment to limit their greenhouse gas emissions under the Kyoto Protocol, this is not so today. Under the Paris deal, both developed and developing countries have pledged to rein in their emissions.
    Scientists agree: Climate change is man-made
    climate change 97 percent consensus orig_00005513

      JUST WATCHED

      Scientists agree: Climate change is man-made

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Scientists agree: Climate change is man-made 02:29
    Second, should Europe decide to take on a leadership role as it did in 2001, the rise of China offers a new and potentially powerful partner. China is now the world's number-one energy consumer and greenhouse emitter.
    But it has also been one of the most active proponents of climate action.
    Under the Paris agreement China has already agreed to cap its emissions and is actively taking steps to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, especially coal. Recent data indicate that China's coal consumption peaked in 2014 and is now set to decline.

    Filling the void

    If Europe and China together decide to fill the vacuum left by the United States, they could form a powerful bloc to lead global efforts against climate change.
    Leaders in Europe have already hinted at retaliation should the United States withdraw from the Paris Agreement, with former French presidential candidate Nicolas Sarkozy suggesting a carbon tax on US imports.
    Obama&#39;s climate change plans at stake
    Obama's climate change plans at stake

      JUST WATCHED

      Obama's climate change plans at stake

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Obama's climate change plans at stake 01:25
    Should China follow the same path, together they would represent the largest import market in the world, giving them a very large stick to wave at America.
    An EU-China bloc could also help to ensure that there is less potential for other nations, including Australia, to follow the United States down the do-nothing path.
    That said, while the world's politicians may be in a better position than in 2001 to deal with the fallout from another recalcitrant American administration, the world's climate is not. The growth in fossil fuel emissions has been slowed but not yet reversed, and global temperatures continue to climb. The effects are evident around the world, not least in this year's devastating bleaching of the Great Barrier Reef.
    2015: Delegates approve landmark climate change deal
    paris cop21 climate change deal bittermann lklv_00010213

      JUST WATCHED

      2015: Delegates approve landmark climate change deal

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    2015: Delegates approve landmark climate change deal 01:35
    We should expect that President-elect Trump will withdraw from the Paris Agreement. Even if he changes his mind (which he has done on plenty of other issues), there are many in the Republican Party who will hold him to his word.
    The climate isn't waiting to see what a President Trump does, and neither should the world. Should China and Europe decide to lead, many nations will follow, and one day soon so too will the United States.

    Copyright 2016 The Conversation. Some rights reserved.