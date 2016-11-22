Story highlights Rosberg leads Hamilton 367 points to 355

Podium finish guarantees Rosberg victory

Hamilton has won last three races

(CNN) Two drivers, one world championship title. The battle for the 2016 Formula One crown is about to reach its conclusion.

Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton have been engaged in a tense rivalry since the F1 season started in March, but come Sunday the two Mercedes drivers will finally be separated at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Rosberg has the edge, leading his teammate by 12 points, and the German knows a podium finish will guarantee he wins his first world championship title.

For Hamilton, finishing anywhere except on the podium will mean the end of his reign.