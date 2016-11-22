Dubai: Alleged rape involving British nationals was consensual

Story highlights The case involves an alleged rape victim who was charged with having extramarital sex

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (CNN) A rape investigation involving a British national allegedly assaulted in Dubai has been closed after a prosecutor concluded the sex was consensual.

The Dubai Media Office did say Tuesday that the woman and the two men accused -- also British nationals -- "are in the process of receiving their passports and are free to leave the UAE."

"A thorough review of statements given by the British woman and the two suspects as well as the reports of investigating officers from Dubai police showed that the act happened with the consent of the three parties in question," the Dubai Media Office said, citing the public prosecutor's office.

"A video obtained from the mobile phone of one of the suspects detailing the act was a key evidence that supported this conclusion."

