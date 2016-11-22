Story highlights From 1900 to 1996, mortality from infectious diseases declined in the United States

Major changes in infectious diseases have occurred in the past 20 years

(CNN) Over the past 25 years, more than 5% of deaths in the United States have been caused by infectious diseases, according to new research.

Deaths from infections have fallen in general over the past century, except for the spike during the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918, and leveled off after 1950. But the introduction of new viruses into the population at various time points has brought an evolution in the types of infections affecting the population.

"This (study) gives us really good information about the impact diseases are having" on mortality, said Heidi Brown, associate professor of public health at the University of Arizona, who led the research. "Diseases change ... and we have the capacity for the introduction of new pathogens (bugs)."

Finding a general decline since 1900, the study, published Tuesday, focused on infections causing greater numbers of deaths in more recent years.

By analyzing trends in US mortality between 1980 and 2014, scientists found that infections were responsible for 5.4% of all deaths, with the majority caused by influenza and pneumonia.

