Research highlights Americans' vulnerability to infectious diseases

By Meera Senthilingam, CNN

Updated 1:55 PM ET, Tue November 22, 2016

Experts warn that a global health crisis is on the horizon as drugs available for once treatable diseases lose their edge. A dreaded superbug has just been found for the first time in a U.S. woman and a recent report stated that 10 million deaths will be caused each year due to resistance if nothing is done by 2050.

Go through the gallery to find out which infections are becoming, or have already become, a concern.

Read: How to stop superbugs from killing 10 million people a year
GonorrheaIn the United States, over 350,000 cases of this sexually transmitted infection were reported in 2014, caused by the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae. Resistance to antibiotics began to occur soon after their introduction in the 1930s and has continued to rise with resistance now seen against at least five of the drugs once used to treat it -- which include the commonly used antibiotics penicillin and tetracycline.
Enterococcus Hospitals are one of the main places superbugs are causing concern, as doctors are running out of viable options for antimicrobials. Leading the way are a group of bugs known as the ESKAPE pathogens, the first of which is Enterococcus faecium.This bacteria is commonly found in the intestines and female genital tract, but can sometimes cause infections. In some cases it has become resistant to the vancomycin antibiotic used to treat infections and mostly in hospitals. Keeping hands clean is the main way to prevent transmission.
Staphylococcus aureus Staphylococcus aureus (staph) is a common type of bacteria which is often found on the skin, in nostrils and in the throat. According to the CDC, one in three people carries it in their nose without being affected by it. It can cause mild infections of the skin, but if the bacteria gets into the bloodstream it hast the potential to become life threatening by poisoning blood.

Multidrug-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) has been a concern for many years in hospitals. People with infected with this form of the bacteria are estimated to be 64% more likely to die than people with a non-resistant form of the infection.
Klebsiella Klebsiella bacteria have also developed a high level of resistance to antibiotics, such as carbapenem. The bacteria naturally occurs in the intestines where it does not usually cause disease, but it can cause pneumonia, bloodstream infections and meningitis.

It's unlikely that healthy people are affected by the bacteria, but patients in hospitals who use a ventilator, intravenous catheters or long courses of certain antibiotics are at higher risk of becoming infected.
Acinetobacter Acinetobacter is a type of bacteria mostly found in soil and water. It can cause human disease, particularly in people with weakened immune systems or diabetes.

Outbreaks usually happen in intensive care units and healthcare settings, with the bacteria becoming resistant to most commonly used antibiotics. Treatment has to be decided on a case-by-case basis.
PseudomonasPseudomonas bacteria can be deadly for patients who are in critical care. According to CDC it's the cause of about 51,000 healthcare-associated infections in the United States each year. More than 6,000 of these cases are multi-drug resistant, leading to around 400 deaths per year. The most serious Pseudomonas infections usually occur in hospitals, affecting patients who are on breathing machines, using catheters or with wounds from surgery.
E. coliThe bacteria Escherichia coli (E. coli) naturally occurs in your gut, and while most strains are harmless, some can cause severe foodborne diseases, with symptoms ranging from fever, nausea and vomiting to bloody diarrhea. The infections are transmitted by eating or drinking contaminated food and water.

Multi-drug resistance in E. coli has been increasingly reported in urinary tract infections (UTIs). According to the WHO, the most widely used oral treatment -- fluoroquinolones -- are also becoming ineffective. A U.S woman was reported to be infected with a rare kind of E. coli infection that is resistant to antibiotics, even one used as a last resort.
TuberculosisTuberculosis almost disappeared in the majority of the Western world as countries developed. But the disease persists globally, with an estimated 9.6 million people developing TB in 2014 and 1.5 million dying from it.

The bacterium behind the disease, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, has developed into multidrug resistant (MDR) forms, which require an additional pool of more toxic drugs to treat it. In 2014, there were 480,000 cases of MDR-TB worldwide and extensively drug-resistant (XDR) TB had been reported in 100 countries. India is one country that reported patients with total resistance to all drugs available. With few new drugs in the pipeline to control the bacteria, total resistance could spread.
InfluenzaInfluenza virus types A and B sweep through countries annually in the winter months; they cause fever, headaches and muscular pain in most cases, but also cause three to five million cases of severe illness and 250,000 to 500,000 deaths each year. The antiviral drugs oseltamivir and zanamivir are the main means of fighting infection. Preventative antivirals amantadine and rimantadine were once used to control seasonal spread, but high levels of resistance means their use is no longer recommended.

Resistance to zanamivir has also been reported. While the majority of viruses found globally are still sensitive to the key drugs, the resistant forms could easily spread as no other drug options remain available.
Typhoid FeverImmunization remains the weapon of choice in controlling typhoid fever. The disease still affects approximately 21 million people worldwide, with 222,000 deaths occurring annually, most of them children. The bacterium behind the disease, Salmonella typhi, can be killed with various antibiotics, but resistance is now arising to multiple antibiotics.

Most cases are reported in developing countries but increased global travel means the disease has potential to spread. The United States sees over 5,000 people infected each year after consuming contaminated food and drink abroad.
  • From 1900 to 1996, mortality from infectious diseases declined in the United States
  • Major changes in infectious diseases have occurred in the past 20 years

(CNN)Over the past 25 years, more than 5% of deaths in the United States have been caused by infectious diseases, according to new research.

Deaths from infections have fallen in general over the past century, except for the spike during the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918, and leveled off after 1950. But the introduction of new viruses into the population at various time points has brought an evolution in the types of infections affecting the population.
    "This (study) gives us really good information about the impact diseases are having" on mortality, said Heidi Brown, associate professor of public health at the University of Arizona, who led the research. "Diseases change ... and we have the capacity for the introduction of new pathogens (bugs)."
    Finding a general decline since 1900, the study, published Tuesday, focused on infections causing greater numbers of deaths in more recent years.
    By analyzing trends in US mortality between 1980 and 2014, scientists found that infections were responsible for 5.4% of all deaths, with the majority caused by influenza and pneumonia.
    The number of deaths due to infection rose between 1980 and 1995 after the arrival of HIV, but numbers declined steadily from 1996 with the introduction of antiretroviral therapy, highlighting the impact made by the new treatment.
    "Look at what we can do when we come together and challenge a disease like HIV," Brown said.
    The proportions of people dying from influenza and pneumonia, however, have not changed too much over this time frame, with approximately 17 out of 100,000 people dying from one of the two diseases.
    Brown highlighted that "a lot of diseases end with pneumonia," the infection and inflammation of the lungs caused by a range of organisms, including bacteria, viruses and parasites. Influenza and pneumonia "are something we have been dealing with for a long time and are still dealing with," she said.
    Vector-borne diseases have also risen since 1980, with the arrival of more diseases spread via insects, including West Nile virus. Though deaths from West Nile virus -- which is symptomless in 80% of those infected but can result in a fatal neurological disease -- are low at just 0.03 per 100,000 in 2014, the increase from zero shows the potential for new diseases to establish themselves.
    "West Nile is not a huge killer in the US," Brown said. "But it's a reminder we are still at risk of the introduction of new diseases."
    Your flu risk may be linked to the year you were born
    Flu risk may be linked to when you were born
    Diseases that can be prevented through vaccination, such as measles and polio, have seen a decline since 1980, and deaths from drug-resistant infections have remained fairly stable. But Brown flagged that certain bacteria, such as hospital-acquired clostridium difficile, have risen since 1980, with a steeper rise after 2000.
    "These are one of our vulnerabilities," she said, adding the importance of distinguishing which infections are affecting the population at different times. "We tend to lump infectious diseases (together), and this helps us break that down a bit."
    The team stresses that although this study show trends over time, it is just part of the picture. It focuses only on people dying from infectious diseases, not the numbers that become infected and suffer symptoms. However, "it's a reminder of what infectious disease look like and where are risks are."
    Commenting on the findings, Dr. Rosalind Eggo, research fellow at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said, "the decrease in infectious disease burden in the US is a result of improved living conditions, better sanitation and modern medical care. In the later period of the study. Eggo, who models the transmission and patterns of infectious diseases, was not involved in the study.
    "The huge benefit of vaccines is clear, with large decreases in mortality from vaccine preventable diseases," she said.
    But Eggo added the importance of being aware of all potential areas of vulnerability. "There is uncertainty in the impact of vector-borne diseases in the US. ... The effect of changing climate may alter which geographic areas are at risk from vector-transmitted infections.
    "Drug resistance is a growing problem and requires urgent action to tackle it. Antibiotics are a key weapon in the battle against bacterial infections, but we must use those tools carefully to make sure they stay effective."