How to talk politics at your family Thanksgiving meal this year

(CNN) Mealtime talk is always fraught this time of year. In this post-election climate, even the most innocent mention of politics or social issues could threaten to turn MawMaw's house into the thunder dome.

Don't worry your elastic-waisted britches about it. Daniel Post Senning, an etiquette expert from the Emily Post Institute , gave us some great pointers on how to handle the election aftermath with class. Here's how to keep your holiday companions from throttling each other:

1. Stick to nonthreatening conversations

If you really want to ensure a PG-rated family gathering, stick to what Senning calls "Tier 1" topics: Pop culture, sports and shared experiences like the weather, the food, family matters or even the holidays themselves.

"Tier 2" conversations, on the other hand, are things like politics, religion and sex, and they tend to create deeper divisions. "Those are important discussions to have," Senning says. "But they are controversial and require a level of discretion, care and tact to navigate. You have to think about your audience and the potential impact of those discussions."

