How to talk politics at your family Thanksgiving meal this year

By AJ Willingham, CNN

Updated 6:45 PM ET, Tue November 22, 2016

Some say: The Thanksgiving meal is a midafternoon ritual, allowing plenty of time for kids, cleanup, a turkey-coma nap and snacking on leftovers. No, thanks: It's more civilized to sit down at 6 or 7 p.m. when the candles are flickering, the wine is flowing and the mood is more festive.
Some say: Whether you're prepping side dishes in the kitchen or crashed on the couch, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (9 a.m.-noon ET this year on NBC) is an annual tradition. No, thanks: We can't stuff our faces with 4,000 calories without first getting out of the house for a walk, a hike or a game of touch football. Gotta earn that turkey!
Some say: Well, you roast it in the oven, of course. But wait: What about deep-frying it? Or even cooking it on the grill? Both options free up your oven for other dishes. And: Brining? (It makes the meat juicier.) Or no brining? (It makes the skin soggy.) And the vegetarians at your gathering will have other ideas.
Some say: You cook the stuffing (some crazy folks call it dressing) inside the turkey, where the juices add more flavor. That's why it's called stuffing. No, thanks: Roasting it separately improves air circulation in the turkey, letting it cook more evenly. And stuffing in a turkey is at risk for being undercooked. We'd rather not poison our guests, thank you.
Some say: Mash 'em! And don't skimp on the gravy. But ... With roasted garlic? Or without? No, thanks: Give us whipped sweet potatoes any day, topped with a browned marshmallow crust. Or maybe: Potato casserole? Scalloped potatoes au gratin? So many tater options -- and potential arguments.
Some say: You make it on the stove from fresh cranberries, orange juice and other ingredients. No, thanks: That's too much work. The jellied stuff in the can is just fine.
Some say: Everyone sits together, at one huge table. It teaches children good manners, helps everyone get to know each other and doesn't make kids feel like second-class citizens. No, thanks: Give the kids their own table, where they won't be bored trying to talk to Aunt Myrtle.
Some say: Homemade pumpkin pie, with whipped cream on top. Nothing else will do. No, thanks: Pumpkin, ugh. Pecan pie is tastier. But: Neither is as satisfying as a fresh-baked apple or cherry pie. With vanilla ice cream. Then again: Pie is boring! Try a pumpkin cheesecake.
Some say: No! We will enjoy our meal, and each other's company, without distractions. Well, it depends: Is your NFL team playing? (We're looking at you, Vikings, Lions, Steelers, Colts, Cowboys and Redskins fans.) Then it's OK -- as long as the sound is muted.
Some say: Again, no! (See the TV rules.) Put the blasted things away for once. Not so fast: Like it or not, our phones have become extensions of our conversations. We use them to show each other photos, to exchange information, to settle arguments. Let them stay, in moderation.
Some say: Absolutely not! Despite what Macy's, Best Buy, Target and Walmart say, Thanksgiving Day is NOT for shopping. Then again: Why not get a jump on those Black Friday crowds? By Thanksgiving night, we're all sick of our relatives anyway.
(CNN)Mealtime talk is always fraught this time of year. In this post-election climate, even the most innocent mention of politics or social issues could threaten to turn MawMaw's house into the thunder dome.

Don't worry your elastic-waisted britches about it. Daniel Post Senning, an etiquette expert from the Emily Post Institute, gave us some great pointers on how to handle the election aftermath with class. Here's how to keep your holiday companions from throttling each other:

    1. Stick to nonthreatening conversations

    If you really want to ensure a PG-rated family gathering, stick to what Senning calls "Tier 1" topics: Pop culture, sports and shared experiences like the weather, the food, family matters or even the holidays themselves.
    "Tier 2" conversations, on the other hand, are things like politics, religion and sex, and they tend to create deeper divisions. "Those are important discussions to have," Senning says. "But they are controversial and require a level of discretion, care and tact to navigate. You have to think about your audience and the potential impact of those discussions."
    In other words, you may think it's fascinating the Pope has said abortion can be forgiven by priests. That doesn't mean it's the first thing you should mention after grace.

    2. Don't take the bait

    Obviously at some point, one of your dinner partners may launch a unilateral political offensive. Don't feel like you have to engage. "[Goading] is not a license to respond in kind," Senning says. "It's never an obligation that you provide a counter argument or that you have to share what you think."
    Remember, you're the master of your own emotions. Is it worth spoiling the evening's Honey Baked Ham halo just so you can give your belligerent cousin the what-for? No. Smile and take one for the team. "You're never going to help the situation, and it will probably just escalate it," Senning says.

    3. Admit when you've put your foot in your mouth

    Nightmare scenario: You think your whole table is of one political or religious mind, so you spew a hot take they can all enjoy. Surprise! You're met with icy silence.
    Don't fall on your butter knife just yet. Senning says there's a graceful way to get out of this common faux pas. "Whenever you find yourself in that situation, showing a return to self-awareness is a good way to regain trust," Senning says. 'Fess up and acknowledge that it's just your opinion, and that others may not share it. In fact, it could be the start of a new understanding. "Moments like that are opportunities to build bridges," Senning says.
    How to handle the post-election world with grace

    4. Don't be afraid to right the ship

    If you see the conversation starting to tip into potentially hazardous territory, don't be afraid to take the wheel. "Try to guide the conversation back into safer territory," Senning says. "That's usually a host's prerogative, but anybody can do it, and any talented conversationalist will recognize safe territory." In fact, chances are you won't be the only one trying to save the atmosphere. When you interject with a compliment about the food or a riff on the perils of Black Friday, you'll be giving other people an opportunity to chime in and get things back on track.

    5. If you must bring up a tough subject, do so with compassion

    "Whatever, CNN," you may be thinking. "My family/chosen holiday gathering absolutely THRIVES on sparkling, diverse topical conversation." Neato, friend. That's really great. But if you're going to go there, be prepared for what you might find. "If you are going to talk about these things, you have to be willing to listen to someone that has a different opinion than you do," Senning says. "Showing some awareness of that reality communicates a certain grace and awareness and consideration of others."
    There's a reason turkey (the bird) and Turkey (the country) share a name