(CNN) For many people, the holiday season -- Festivus! -- begins on Thanksgiving Eve.

New Year's Eve and St. Patrick's Day immediately come to mind as bar nights. But the night before Turkey Day, informally known as "Friendsgiving" and "Drinksgiving," may, anecdotally speaking, see more pub patrons.

With nearly everyone taking off the next day, Thanksgiving Eve is basically Friday night times three. Friends arriving from distant places will converge on the local watering hole, while local singles throng the same bar in the hopes of meeting someone before the holidays officially lift off. Hello, stranger!

Your unofficial high school reunion or pre-turkey rager isn't necessarily something to be embarrassed about.

Nothing in print (or on screen) is likely to stop you from texting friends to arrange a pre-Turkey hang session, so take pleasure in the fact that your natural social instinct is a healthy one.