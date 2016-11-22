Breaking News

Separated twins: After hardest surgery, the quickest recovery

By Wayne Drash, CNN

Updated 12:08 PM ET, Tue November 22, 2016

Story highlights

  • Parents are in awe as they see Jadon for first time without head dressing
  • Brother Anias appears to be getting stronger, doctor says
  • Plastic surgeon: "The whole world has gotten behind these kids"

New York (CNN)The white dressing covering Jadon's head is gently unwrapped, revealing a perfectly shaped head and a hairline with a natural curl.

It's the first time his parents have seen him without his bandages in four weeks. That's when he and his twin brother, Anias, born conjoined at the head, were separated in a 27-hour surgery at the Children's Hospital at Montifiore Medical Center in the Bronx.
    Mother Nicole McDonald stands at his bedside in awe. Although new bandages will be put on, the sight is breathtaking. "It's the most amazing thing. I just can't even believe it," she says. "And look at his little hair. On top, it's growing in!"
    His father, Christian McDonald, leans in. "Hey there, my man," he says, "You sure are handsome. Look at you. You look like a perfect little boy."
    Jadon stares up at them, waving his right hand. He then taps the top of his head.
    "How does it feel to be your own little boy?" Dad asks. Mom mimics her son, touching her own head and, imagining what he's thinking, asks, "Where's my brother?"
    Anias rests in his bed across the room, near a window. His head remains wrapped. "You've been having a tougher go of it, but you're going to get through it," Dad tells him.
    Jadon McDonald smiles and waves at his father shortly after his head dressing was removed.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Jadon McDonald smiles and waves at his father shortly after his head dressing was removed.
    Anias McDonald, left, stares at his brother Jadon for the first time since the surgery that separated them. The boys, now 14 months old, were born conjoined at the head.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Anias McDonald, left, stares at his brother Jadon for the first time since the surgery that separated them. The boys, now 14 months old, were born conjoined at the head.
    Nicole McDonald lifts Jadon as he continues to recover at the Children&#39;s Hospital at Montefiore Medical Center in New York.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Nicole McDonald lifts Jadon as he continues to recover at the Children's Hospital at Montefiore Medical Center in New York.
    Jadon stretches his arms in his room within the hospital&#39;s pediatric intensive care unit. Anias rests in a nearby bed in the same room.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Jadon stretches his arms in his room within the hospital's pediatric intensive care unit. Anias rests in a nearby bed in the same room.
    Nicole McDonald, right, and her mother, Chris Grosso, with Anias in mid-November. Anias had to have his skull cap removed due to infection, but doctors say they are still pleased with his recovery.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Nicole McDonald, right, and her mother, Chris Grosso, with Anias in mid-November. Anias had to have his skull cap removed due to infection, but doctors say they are still pleased with his recovery.
    Nicole McDonald held her son Jadon for the first time in late October. She called it one of the greatest moments of her life.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Nicole McDonald held her son Jadon for the first time in late October. She called it one of the greatest moments of her life.
    Nicole comforts Jadon a week after the surgery to separate him from Anias.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Nicole comforts Jadon a week after the surgery to separate him from Anias.
    Anias returns to his room after his head dressing was changed.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Anias returns to his room after his head dressing was changed.
    Jadon recovers in the PICU unit room.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Jadon recovers in the PICU unit room.
    Nicole and her husband Christian McDonald spend time with Anias. At this point after the surgery, the boys were too fragile for Mom and Dad to pick them up.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Nicole and her husband Christian McDonald spend time with Anias. At this point after the surgery, the boys were too fragile for Mom and Dad to pick them up.
    Jadon finally began to move his left side on Monday, October 17, after a long weekend moving only his right.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Jadon finally began to move his left side on Monday, October 17, after a long weekend moving only his right.
    Anias has had multiple seizures since the surgery and is being treated with medication to control them.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Anias has had multiple seizures since the surgery and is being treated with medication to control them.
    Christian gets a closer look at his son Anias, as medical staff continue to monitor the twins&#39; conditions.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Christian gets a closer look at his son Anias, as medical staff continue to monitor the twins' conditions.
    &quot;Welcome back my sweet Jadon. Happy rebirth day,&quot; the boys&#39; mother posted on Facebook after he was wheeled out of surgery.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    "Welcome back my sweet Jadon. Happy rebirth day," the boys' mother posted on Facebook after he was wheeled out of surgery.
    After 27 hours of surgery, Mom and Dad were reunited with both their sons in the pediatric intensive care unit. Nicole McDonald leans over Anias, with Jadon&#39;s bed in the background.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    After 27 hours of surgery, Mom and Dad were reunited with both their sons in the pediatric intensive care unit. Nicole McDonald leans over Anias, with Jadon's bed in the background.
    Nicole and Christian McDonald wait in the hallway for surgeons to finish operating on Anias.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Nicole and Christian McDonald wait in the hallway for surgeons to finish operating on Anias.
    Dr. James Goodrich led the operation to separate the twins. Goodrich&#39;s team worked more than 16 hours just to separate the boys, and each continued surgery individually afterward.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Dr. James Goodrich led the operation to separate the twins. Goodrich's team worked more than 16 hours just to separate the boys, and each continued surgery individually afterward.
    Goodrich informed the family of the successful separation at about 3 a.m. on Friday, October 14. &quot;Well, we did it,&quot; he told them.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Goodrich informed the family of the successful separation at about 3 a.m. on Friday, October 14. "Well, we did it," he told them.
    Newly separated twins Anias, left, and Jadon in surgery at the hospital. When it was official, the room burst into spontaneous applause.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Newly separated twins Anias, left, and Jadon in surgery at the hospital. When it was official, the room burst into spontaneous applause.
    01 graphic warning single
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    The twins&#39; surgery was Goodrich&#39;s longest craniopagus surgery. It&#39;s meticulous, tricky and complex: A single cut too deep can lead to catastrophic bleeding.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    The twins' surgery was Goodrich's longest craniopagus surgery. It's meticulous, tricky and complex: A single cut too deep can lead to catastrophic bleeding.
    Members of the surgical team stand by during the McDonald twins&#39; surgery. More than 20 people were in the room: surgeons, doctors, nurses, staff.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Members of the surgical team stand by during the McDonald twins' surgery. More than 20 people were in the room: surgeons, doctors, nurses, staff.
    Nicole and Christian McDonald talk with Dr. Sanjay Gupta in the family waiting area as Goodrich&#39;s team works to separate Jadon and Anias. &quot;When we sent them off this morning, to me, I felt at peace with it and just ready to handle what comes after,&quot; Nicole said.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Nicole and Christian McDonald talk with Dr. Sanjay Gupta in the family waiting area as Goodrich's team works to separate Jadon and Anias. "When we sent them off this morning, to me, I felt at peace with it and just ready to handle what comes after," Nicole said.
    Goodrich, seated center left, leads a surgical team as they prepare to separate the then conjoined 13-month-old twins Jadon and Anias.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Goodrich, seated center left, leads a surgical team as they prepare to separate the then conjoined 13-month-old twins Jadon and Anias.
    Goodrich, left, leads a surgical team as they prepare to separate the twins. &quot;Failure is not an option,&quot; Goodrich told the team as they got started on Thursday, October 13.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Goodrich, left, leads a surgical team as they prepare to separate the twins. "Failure is not an option," Goodrich told the team as they got started on Thursday, October 13.
    The boys, now 14 months old, are set to move to rehab shortly after Thanksgiving, about six weeks after the surgery to separate them. The world's previous record for recovery from such an operation, known as craniopagus surgery, was eight weeks. Many separated twins remain hospitalized for months.
    Lead surgeon Dr. James Goodrich is checking on the twins in their 10th floor room on a rainy, unseasonably warm November afternoon. He's considered the leading expert in the world on twins conjoined at the head, and this was his seventh craniopagus operation. But it was also his most complicated: the boys' brains so intertwined, Goodrich considered stopping hours into the operation.
    "Historically, this will be the fastest (recovery)," Goodrich says at Jadon's bedside.
    "I didn't know that," Nicole responds. "So they were maybe your hardest set, but the fastest ones out of the hospital."
    Goodrich nods. He attributes their remarkable recovery to one thing: "Just good kids."
    The surgeon marvels at how well Jadon and Anias are doing. "I'm the least complaining person in this room," he says. "When they're ahead of schedule, it makes everyone happy."
    Jadon is a bundle of energy -- "a crazy wild man," in his mother's words. He chews on wires. He reaches for faces. He locks onto a gaze and smiles. He tugs at the dressing when it's covering his head. It seems he can hardly be confined to his bed.
    With twins joined at the head, Goodrich explains, there's always a dominant child where one child does double the work, that child's heart and lungs working overtime to keep both boys alive. In this case, Anias is the non-dominant child who has struggled with breathing and eating, even prior to the surgery. But Anias is progressing well, the doctors say, getting stronger since the surgery.
    He often shrinks when people in scrubs approach, as if fearful he might have to undergo another surgery. Yet this day, Anias lets loose a smile as those in scrubs come near. "I like that he's starting to smile at other people," Nicole says. "He's starting to trust people."
    He blinks his long lashes, stares up and tracks his mom with his deep brown eyes. He doesn't have the same range of motions as Jadon, but the surgical staff believes he will get there.
    The boys' next stop will be a nearby rehabilitation center where they will undergo months of therapy. They've never crawled or lifted their heads like typical 1-year-olds -- let alone attempted to walk.
    The surgery sets them back to infancy, Goodrich says, and it will take time for them to reach those milestones. Their mother, a pediatric physical therapist, has helped prepare them well for this next phase, Goodrich says.
    Goodrich believes Jadon is ready for rehab now, but it's more beneficial for him to stay in the same room with his brother. "Separating the two," he says with a tinge of irony, "is probably not a good idea at this point."
    A photograph captures the moment when the two boys saw each other for the first time in the hospital. They both have quizzical yet awe-inspiring looks on their faces, as if to say, "How's it going over there?"
    Anias McDonald, left, stares at his brother Jadon for the first time since the surgery that separated them.
    Anias McDonald, left, stares at his brother Jadon for the first time since the surgery that separated them.
    Their room is situated in a corner, with windows facing Manhattan's majestic skyline. The walls are a pale blue, and the boys' names hang above their beds. A cutout of a cartoon lion designates Anias; a giraffe watches over Jadon.
    A poem attached to Jadon's monitor reads:
    I'm your twin
    You're my twin
    We stick together through thick and thin
    No matter what I do
    I'm always stuck with you.
    In this same room, the night before surgery, Jadon held a book in front of his face, and Anias reached up to tug on it. Jadon snatched it away and shoved at his brother's hands. And that's how the boys interacted: confined to the same bed at all times. Their parents could rarely pick them up or give one child their full attention. They had to stand over the boys, glancing back at forth at the two of them.
    To see the boys now is stunning. Their cognitive functions are remarkable, considering the traumatic surgery they underwent. Little miracles, Nicole calls them.
    New life, apart: Rare surgery to separate brothers conjoined at head
    The McDonald twins: Rare surgery could give each an independent life
    Yet the past weeks have been grueling, for the boys and for their parents.
    Jadon struggled with infections, fevers and breathing. The left side of his body was initially paralyzed, but he has since begun moving it. He had one seizure that seemed to come out of nowhere two weeks ago.
    Both boys struggled with infections beneath their scalps, resulting in several trips to the operating room to clean out the wounds.
    For Anias, doctors had to remove the skull cap they'd fashioned out of extra bone from the boys' conjoined skull. For now, his scalp is the only thing covering the top of his head. Recent skin grafts to help cover his scalp have left him in excruciating pain, although pain medication has helped to ease it.
    Lead plastic surgeon Dr. Oren Tepper says Anias will eventually have to undergo more surgery to try to fashion a new skull cap out of bone from his hip or rib. But that is years down the road. He can survive fine as he is but will wear a protective helmet as a safety precaution, possibly for as long as seven years until the surgery. Both boys will be outfitted with helmets before going into rehab.
    "It hasn't been perfect, but I think perfection in this case was never really an option," Tepper says.
    For now, he says, both boys are "way ahead of schedule. They're really doing a lot better than I hoped. "The whole world has gotten behind these kids."
    Anias also has suffered from multiple seizures, which are kept in check with medication. Goodrich says that's not uncommon after craniopagus surgery. "You can't cut the brain, disrupt it, and not have some consequences," he says.
    New life, apart: Conjoined twins separated in marathon surgery
    Conjoined twins separated, both out of surgery
    The non-dominant child in these cases, he adds, "just takes longer" to recover.
    Tepper says the thing that surprises him the most is that Anias, despite his setbacks, has gotten stronger since the surgery. "In a way, kind of staying conjoined and attached was inhibiting him and not letting his body recover and do the things he was capable of doing.
    "But when they got separated," Tepper says, "it was time for him to fly on his own -- and he's doing just that."
    Goodrich says he's most inspired by Jadon's spontaneity, how he tugs at stuff and reaches for people. "Nobody is forcing him. Nobody is telling him to do it. He's very spontaneous, and that to me is the most encouraging."
    At Jadon's bedside with Nicole, Goodrich recalls the most difficult moment of the surgery, when he considered stopping because the boys' blood vessels were so intricately tied together.
    "I was afraid by clamping those veins, if any one of them ruptured, that's how you lose a child," he says.
    But he says a moment of opportunity arose -- "a little hole to work through." The doctor proceeded, making the correct move to separate the boys.
    "(If we) made the wrong one, we wouldn't be having this conversation," he tells Nicole.
    Again, Jadon smiles.