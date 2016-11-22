Story highlights The Italian island of Lampedusa is a common destination for Europe-bound migrants

For a quarter of a century, Dr. Pietro Bartolo has been the first doctor to treat them there

(CNN) For 25 years, Dr. Pietro Bartolo has greeted the waves of migrants who land on the shores of Lampedusa, a tiny Italian island in the Mediterranean Sea.

He looks the migrants in the eye, discerns who needs medical attention and deduces how he can help ease their suffering. And no matter the circumstances, he does his best to make jokes that help them forget their burdens for a moment.

Photographer Stefano Schirato discovered Bartolo and his story in the Oscar-nominated documentary "Fire at Sea." It shows the contrast between Lampedusa's 6,000 inhabitants and the migrants from Africa and the Middle East hoping for a new life in Europe.

The doctor is tirelessly passionate about his work. He is the director of the island's health services, but he has spent the majority of his time and efforts aiding migrants.

Photographer Stefano Schirato

"Even before the politics and thinking whether it is right or not if these migrants come to Italy, you should see with your own eyes the inhuman conditions in which they arrive," Bartolo told Schirato. "And the dead, the women, the burned and the children who die at sea. The first thing you must do is to help them not to die. The rest are details."

Read More