Champions League: PSG star Serge Aurier barred from UK

Story highlights PSG's Serge Aurier has UK visa revoked

UK government cites previous conviction

Aurier is appealing against conviction

PSG says decision shows "lack of respect"

(CNN) An Ivory Coast international soccer player will not be allowed to play for his French club in a key Champions League match after the British government revoked his visa.

Paris Saint-Germain had wanted to include defender Serge Aurier in their squad to play Arsenal in Wednesday's game but he's had to stay behind in Paris.

Aurier was granted a UK entry visa in October, but British authorities have since reversed the decision because of the player's September conviction for assaulting a police officer.

The club argues it informed the UK government of the case from the outset, and says Aurier's pending appeal should render him innocent until proven guilty.

PSG says it only learned of the decision at 1400 CET Tuesday -- despite six days of negotiation to find a solution -- and calls the "extremely tardy response" a "flagrant lack of respect for the club."

