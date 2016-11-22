Story highlights Malaysian scores stunning swerving free-kick

Goal nominated for FIFA Puskas award

Lionel Messi and Neymar also on shortlist

(CNN) He is little known outside his homeland, but Malaysia's Mohd Faiz Subri could beat soccer superstars Lionel Messi and Brazilian Neymar to FIFA's Puskas award for the year's best goal.

Faiz' s spectacular swerving free-kick for Penang against Pahang FC in a Malaysian Super League match in February has made the shortlist for the prestigious award, alongside strikes from his more illustrious contemporaries.

Messi's curling free-kick for Argentina against the US men's team and Neymar's overhead kick and volley for Barcelona against Villarreal also feature on the 10-strong list for 2016.