Story highlights Bruce Arena returns as USMNT head coach

head coach Arena previously in charge between 1998 and 2006

US parted ways with Jurgen Klinsmann Monday

(CNN) Bruce Arena's return as the head coach of the United States men's soccer team was confirmed Tuesday following the sacking of Jurgen Klinsmann.

The 65-year-old Arena leaves his role as head coach of Major League Soccer team LA Galaxy and returns to the US side after eight years in charge from 1998-2006.

Arena won 71 of 130 games in charge of his country and took the team to fourth in the FIFA rankings.

"When we considered the possible candidates to take over the Men's National Team at this time, Bruce was at the top of the list," US Soccer president Sunil Gulati said in a statement.

"His experience at the international level, understanding of the requirements needed to lead a team through World Cup qualifying, and proven ability to build a successful team were all aspects we felt were vital for the next coach.

