Mumbai's hidden cocktail scene

(CNN) Mumbai's cocktail scene may be growing up, but it's refusing to grow old.

In some of the city's trendiest bars, drinks are spiked with a dose of nostalgia.

"I wanted to recreate some of my favorite flavors from my childhood," says Arjun Chaudhary, the assistant restaurant manager at Farzi Café, a bar and restaurant that opened in 2016 and is already one of the city's hottest dining venues.

In addition to its haute Indian fare, Farzi has developed a reputation for innovative cocktails.

Among its signature drinks is a selection of boozy banta -- a riff on the carbonated beverages that have been a local summertime kiddie treat (much like soft serve ice cream or cotton candy) for decades.