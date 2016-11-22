Story highlights Draft bill would have applied to 3,000 men already in prison

Comes as EU holds debate on Turkey's membership

(CNN) Turkey has withdrawn a controversial bill which would have pardoned men convicted of child rape, if they married the victim.

The bill, which was proposed by Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), sparked protests across the country and prompted fears from the United Nations about child sex abuse.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has now sent the bill to a parliamentary subcommittee to be reworked, state-run news agency Anadolu said Tuesday.

The Turkish government said the bill would have applied to at least 3,000 men already in prison, Anadolu added.

But the United Nations said in a statement that the bill would "would create a perception of impunity in favor of perpetrators of such child rights violations.