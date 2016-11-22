Story highlights Women were being driven from Paris-Le Bourget Airport north of the city

Paris (CNN) Two Qatari sisters were robbed north of Paris by masked men who took jewelry and other personal effects worth an estimated 5 million euros ($5.3 million), officials say.

The women were being driven from Paris-Le Bourget Airport to Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport when two masked men intercepted their car Monday, Flavien Fouquet, general secretary of the Bobigny prosecutor, told CNN.

Forcing the vehicle to stop, the robbers sprayed tear gas at the driver and manhandled the women before taking their suitcases containing the valuables, Fouquet said.

The Banditry Repression Brigade, a special police unit within the Interior Ministry, was set to interview the women.

Spate of high-profile crimes