Prayers for Kanye West

Story highlights
- Fans are expressing concern for the rapper
- His hospitalization comes after several high profile events
(CNN)News that Kanye West has been hospitalized resulted in an outpouring of well wishes for the rapper.
West entered UCLA Medical Center Monday after abruptly canceling the remaining dates for his Saint Pablo concert tour.
A source close to West's family told CNN that the rapper is being treated for "exhaustion."
His admittance came after several days of making headlines for his behavior including rants and refunds to concertgoers after he ended a show early.
Fans and fellow celebrities expressed concern for West and his mental state on social media.
"He's not just an artist but he's a father, a son a husband and above human," actor Marlon Wayans tweeted after soliciting prayers for West. "Get well soon."
The outspoken artist has had plenty to say lately, including his thoughts on politics, which he had taken to sharing with his concert attendees.
West recently sat down with design magazine Surface and talked about everything from education to why he refuses to ever compromise and his view of Utopia.
"I don't think people are going to talk in the future," he said. "They're going to communicate through eye contact, body language, emojis, signs. Imagine that. If everyone was forced to learn sign language."
He also said he believes in "empowering people."
"I don't want to give you anything as definitive as 'always do this,'" West said. "It's about finding a balance between being the person who knows the most and the person who's the most naïve."