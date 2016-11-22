Prayers for Kanye West

Story highlights Fans are expressing concern for the rapper

His hospitalization comes after several high profile events

(CNN) News that Kanye West has been hospitalized resulted in an outpouring of well wishes for the rapper.

West entered UCLA Medical Center Monday after abruptly canceling the remaining dates for his Saint Pablo concert tour.

A source close to West's family told CNN that the rapper is being treated for "exhaustion."

His admittance came after several days of making headlines for his behavior including rants and refunds to concertgoers after he ended a show early.