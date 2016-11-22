James Corden: Music superfan turned Grammy host

Story highlights James Corden will host the 2017 Grammy Awards on February 12

The comedian's success has skyrocketed since taking over for "The Late Late Show" in 2015

(CNN) From Adele and Michelle Obama to Lady Gaga and Madonna, it seems everyone loves singing along with James Corden.

So much so, the king of karaoke has been tapped to host the 2017 Grammy Awards.

CBS announced Tuesday that Corden will take over Grammy duties for LL Cool J, who has hosted the awards show since 2012.

A self-described music superfan, Corden's hugely successful "Carpool Karaoke" series, which features the host driving around with celebrities while they belt out their favorite tunes, has amassed more than 1 billion views on YouTube.

