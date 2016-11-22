James Corden: Music superfan turned Grammy host

Story highlights
(CNN)From Adele and Michelle Obama to Lady Gaga and Madonna, it seems everyone loves singing along with James Corden.
So much so, the king of karaoke has been tapped to host the 2017 Grammy Awards.
CBS announced Tuesday that Corden will take over Grammy duties for LL Cool J, who has hosted the awards show since 2012.
A self-described music superfan, Corden's hugely successful "Carpool Karaoke" series, which features the host driving around with celebrities while they belt out their favorite tunes, has amassed more than 1 billion views on YouTube.
This summer, Corden hosted the Tony Awards, where he showcased his acting, singing, dancing and comedic skills.
While Corden's success has accelerated since taking over for Craig Ferguson on "The Late Late Show" in 2015, he's been honing his craft for years.
Corden began acting in his native England as a teen. He created and co-starred in the BBC sitcom, "Gavin & Stacey," has performed on Broadway and appeared in films.
"I am truly honored to be hosting the Grammys," Corden said in a statement. "It's the biggest, most prestigious award show in music and I feel incredibly lucky to be part of such an incredible night."
The 59th annual Grammy Awards will air February 12 on CBS.