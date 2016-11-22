Gigi Hadid responds to Melania Trump backlash

Story highlights Gigi Hadid criticized for impersonation of Melania Trump at music awards show

She tweets the bit "was done in good humor"

(CNN) Gigi Hadid has apologized for offending people with her Melania Trump impersonation.

The model-actress was slammed after she mocked the incoming first lady during a bit Sunday night at the American Music Awards.

Hadid tweeted a handwritten note Monday saying she was "honored" to co-host the awards show.

"I removed or changed anything in the script that I felt took the joke too far, and whether or not you choose to see it, what remained was done in good humor and with no bad intent," she wrote.

Hadid pointed out that she's been the target of comedy skits herself and was able to find the humor in them. She believes Trump does, too.

