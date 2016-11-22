Ellen DeGeneres posts star-studded mannequin video

(CNN) Ellen DeGeneres is among the honorees at the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony on Tuesday, but she almost didn't make it into the White House.

"They haven't let me into the White House yet because I forgot my ID," the comedian tweeted. "Not joking."

They haven't let me in to the White House yet because I forgot my ID. #NotJoking#PresidentialMedalOfFreedom pic.twitter.com/sHocwqChKV — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 22, 2016

She finally got in and managed to pull off an impressive mannequin challenge with some of the other attendees.

Among them: Robert De Niro, Tom Hanks, Bruce Springsteen, Bill Gate, Diana Ross and Vin Scully.

The Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to "security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors."

Read More