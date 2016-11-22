Story highlights
(CNN)Stephen Colbert weighed in on President-elect Donald Trump's response to the Mike Pence-"Hamilton" flap in the most Colbert way possible: with a hip hop mini-musical.
"First of all, Mr. Trump, the only president who gets to complain about the theater is Abraham Lincoln," Colbert joked on Monday night's episode of "The Late Show."
After throwing on a Trump-like wig under a colonial hat, Colbert called Trump "an orange bully" and referenced the Vice President-elect's controversial anti-LGBTQ stances.
"The story of my reign starts on the great white way with a great white-haired veep who doesn't like the gay," Colbert sang.
Colbert continued rapping from Trump's perspective and defending Pence, who drew some boos while attending a Friday night performance of "Hamilton," from "theater bullies" and Broadway "thugs."
"He got a lecture. He got hectored in his tiny little seat. I won't let my veep go down like that. Men! To the tweets!" Colbert sang, referring to Trump's Twitter messages condemning cast member Brandon Dixon's brief stage speech in which he called on Pence to "uphold our American values."
"Gonna make the theater safe again and end the lies. Watch this, I'm gonna tweet 'apologize!'" Colbert rapped.
Colbert also joked that the Trump-Pence-"Hamilton" episode "will go down in the history books" and that future generations "will learn all about it in the form of a hip hop musical" -- leaving many of us wishing Colbert was our history teacher.