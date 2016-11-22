Story highlights Stephen Colbert makes fun of Trump defending Pence from "Hamilton's" "theater bullies"

(CNN) Stephen Colbert weighed in on President-elect Donald Trump's response to the Mike Pence-"Hamilton" flap in the most Colbert way possible: with a hip hop mini-musical.

"First of all, Mr. Trump, the only president who gets to complain about the theater is Abraham Lincoln," Colbert joked on Monday night's episode of "The Late Show."

After throwing on a Trump-like wig under a colonial hat, Colbert called Trump "an orange bully" and referenced the Vice President-elect's controversial anti-LGBTQ stances.

"Pray the Broadway away." -- ancient Mike Pence proverb. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/mUc9xVaImY — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 22, 2016

"The story of my reign starts on the great white way with a great white-haired veep who doesn't like the gay," Colbert sang.

Colbert continued rapping from Trump's perspective and defending Pence, who drew some boos while attending a Friday night performance of "Hamilton," from "theater bullies" and Broadway "thugs."

