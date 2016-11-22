Story highlights Chloe Sevigny said Hollywood is a 'numbers game' and being labeled an indie actress has kept her from more mainstream roles

(CNN) Chloe Sevigny doesn't want it to sound like she's "complaining" but the actress admits that being labeled an indie actress has kept her from more mainstream roles.

"When I started off in Hollywood, I think I got really labeled as an indie actress," Sevigny told CNN. "You know it's great. I think I stand for something in people's minds but [it] also maybe hurt me as far as being able to break out into things that would reach a wider audience."

Sevigny, who has starred in over 40 films, most of which fall into the independent genre, said that landing roles in major box office hits comes down to bankability.

"As far as films I've been in that have made it to the big screen, I have never been in that upper numbers echelon that gives you opportunities to be in certain films that I'd want to be because you're not quote 'bankable.' But what does that mean? I'm proud of my career," she said.

Sevigny has taken her talents behind the camera and directed her first short film, "Kitty." The film is about a young girl who transforms into a cat based on a short story by Paul Bowles.

