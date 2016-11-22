Carrie Fisher surprised at affair reaction

Story highlights
- Actress says she doesn't know if Harrison Ford has read her book detailing affair
- "He's incredibly private," she says. "I feel really bad about doing that"
(CNN)Carrie Fisher says she was blown away at the shock over her Harrison Ford revelation.
The actress recently revealed she and Ford had an affair while filming the original "Star Wars" movie.
"I'm surprised at the reaction, yeah," Fisher said Monday on NBC's "Today." "That it's so much. I don't know, I don't think it's that surprising."
Since some fans already referred to them as the couple "Carrison," Fisher said she believed people had given at least some thought to the fact the pair were more than co-stars.
She has written about their months-long affair when she was 19 and he was a 33-year-old married father of two in her new book, "The Princess Diarist."
The recollections come from diaries she recently found, which she said chronicled a difficult time for her.
"It was sad, because I was so insecure," Fisher said. "It's very raw. Obviously I didn't expect anyone -- including myself -- later on to read it."
As for Ford, Fisher said she let him know that she was publishing her diaries detailing their affair. She doesn't know if he has read the book, she said.
"He's incredibly private," Fisher said. "I feel really bad about doing that."