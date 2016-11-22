Carrie Fisher surprised at affair reaction

Story highlights Actress says she doesn't know if Harrison Ford has read her book detailing affair

(CNN) Carrie Fisher says she was blown away at the shock over her Harrison Ford revelation.

Since some fans already referred to them as the couple "Carrison," Fisher said she believed people had given at least some thought to the fact the pair were more than co-stars.

She has written about their months-long affair when she was 19 and he was a 33-year-old married father of two in her new book, "The Princess Diarist."

