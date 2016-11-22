(CNN) The FBI has closed an investigation into child abuse allegations against Brad Pitt involving one of his children, an FBI spokeswoman said.

Pitt has six children with actress Angelina Jolie, who filed for divorce in September. Jolie is seeking sole physical custody of the couple's children.

The accusation stemmed from an incident on a private plane one day before Jolie filed for divorce.

A source familiar with the situation told CNN in early November that the Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services cleared Pitt of wrongdoing after allegations surfaced involving one of his children.

The FBI's Los Angeles bureau confirmed on Tuesday that the investigation had been closed.

