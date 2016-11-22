Cambodia court rejects Khmer Rouge leaders' appeal against conviction

Story highlights Both leaders had appealed their convictions for crimes against humanity

At least 1.7 million people in Cambodia are believed to have died under the Khmer Rouge rule

(CNN) Two senior leaders of Cambodia's brutal Khmer Rouge regime had their life sentences for crimes against humanity upheld in a Cambodian court on Wednesday.

Nuon Chea, also known as "Brother Two", and Khieu Samphan, or "Brother Four," were found guilty in August 2014, in front of a specially-convened Cambodian court, the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC).

Both men had appealed their verdict, calling for the trial's judgment to be reversed.

Nuon Chea and Khieu Samphan were two of the most senior leaders of Cambodia's brutal Khmer Rouge regime, in power from 1975 to 1979.

About a quarter of Cambodia's population -- at least 1.7 million people -- are believed to have died during that period, from forced labor, starvation and execution.

#ECCC: Supreme Court Chamber concludes its summary of appeal judgment in #Case002_01. Life sentence for Nuon Chea & Khieu Samphan upheld. — KRT Trial Monitor (@KRT_Monitor) November 23, 2016

Read More