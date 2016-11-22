Story highlights Both leaders had appealed their convictions for crimes against humanity

Nuon Chea and Khieu Shamphan were two of senior leaders of Cambodia's brutal Khmer Rouge regime

(CNN) Two senior leaders of Cambodia's brutal Khmer Rouge regime had their life sentences for crimes against humanity upheld in a Cambodian court on Wednesday.

Nuon Chea, also known as "Brother Two", and Khieu Samphan, or "Brother Four," were found guilty in August 2014, in front of a specially-convened Cambodian court.

Nuon Chea and Khieu Shamphan were two of the most senior leaders of Cambodia's brutal Khmer Rouge regime, in power from 1975 to 1979.

About a quarter of Cambodia's population -- at least 1.7 million people -- are believed to have died in those five years, from forced labor, starvation and execution.

At the time, they were only the second and third Khmer Rouge leaders to be brought to justice over the regime's atrocities.

