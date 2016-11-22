(CNN) It's not often that you'll find a world-renowned artist roaming the halls of an international art fair. But for Idris Khan, the experience can be enriching.

"Art fairs are necessarily not for artists," says Khan, whose work combines painting, photography and sculpture.

"What it does is it opens art to the masses a lot more. Not everyone goes to museums, not everyone can go and buy in galleries, so I think it opens up people's minds in a much more global way."

Khan recently attended the eighth edition of Abu Dhabi Art , where he had eight artworks displayed by Sean Kelly Gallery. Ahead of the opening, he invited CNN Style to accompanying him as he took a private tour of the empty Manarat Al Saadiyat exhibition space.

