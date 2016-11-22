Story highlights A photograph of an historic underground reservoir has won the 2016 Arcaid Images Architectural Photography Award

Picked from a shortlist of twenty stunning images, the photograph was chosen for its "painterly" quality

(CNN) A photograph taken inside an historic covered reservoir in Finsbury Park, London has won an international award for best architectural photograph of 2016.

"It was the painterly quality of this picture that made it stand out. The calm, quiet quality, coupled with a compelling sense of intrigue and scale," one of the judges of the award, Emily Booth, told CNN.

"We considered factors such as composition, light, scale, atmosphere, sense of place, as well as the narrative. It is about communicating a story of space."

"Photography has long been the means of communicating architecture," added Lynn Bryant, one of the founders of Arcaid Images.

