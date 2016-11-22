Breaking News

Haunting image of reservoir wins best architectural photograph of 2016

By Georgia McCafferty, CNN

Updated 9:17 PM ET, Tue November 22, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Winner of the 2016 &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.arcaidawards.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Arcaid Images Architectural Photography award&lt;/a&gt;, this picture of an old reservoir in Finsbury Park, London -- called &#39;Underground Reservoir&#39; -- was taken by British photographer and urban explorer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.forgottenheritage.co.uk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Matt Emmett&lt;/a&gt;. The East London Water Works Company built the reservoir in 1868 and it is the first time a photograph of an historic site has won the photography competition.
Photos: Understanding space, scale and light through photography
Finsbury Park Reservoir London, England, by East London Water Works Company. Photograph by Matt EmmettWinner of the 2016 Arcaid Images Architectural Photography award, this picture of an old reservoir in Finsbury Park, London -- called 'Underground Reservoir' -- was taken by British photographer and urban explorer Matt Emmett. The East London Water Works Company built the reservoir in 1868 and it is the first time a photograph of an historic site has won the photography competition.
Hide Caption
1 of 20
At 632-meters tall, Shanghai Tower, located in the city&#39;s Pudong district, is presently China&#39;s tallest building and the second tallest in the world. Bangkok-based photographer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.almasyphotography.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Nick Almasy&lt;/a&gt; took this photo of the skyscraper, which was also the world&#39;s tallest twisted tower in 2016, soaring into the mist.
Photos: Understanding space, scale and light through photography
Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, China, by Gensler/Marshall Strabala. Photograph by Nick AlmasyAt 632-meters tall, Shanghai Tower, located in the city's Pudong district, is presently China's tallest building and the second tallest in the world. Bangkok-based photographer Nick Almasy took this photo of the skyscraper, which was also the world's tallest twisted tower in 2016, soaring into the mist.
Hide Caption
2 of 20
The Pompeia center, designed by Brazilian modernist architect Lina Bo Bardi, was built in 1982 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The concrete structure of this former drum factory was photographed by Spanish photographer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.archive.inigobujedo.com/index&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Iñigo Bujedo Aguirre&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Understanding space, scale and light through photography
Pompéia Factory Leisure Centre, Sao Paolo, Brazil, by Lina Bo Bardi. Photograph by Iñigo Bujedo AguirreThe Pompeia center, designed by Brazilian modernist architect Lina Bo Bardi, was built in 1982 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The concrete structure of this former drum factory was photographed by Spanish photographer Iñigo Bujedo Aguirre.
Hide Caption
3 of 20
The facade of the Allianz Headquarters building is made of natural Onyx marble, glass and aluminum. Its abstract form was photographed by Swiss photographer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dmk-photography.com/index.php?option=com_content&amp;view=article&amp;id=3&amp;Itemid=158&amp;lang=en&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Adrien Barakat&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Understanding space, scale and light through photography
Allianz Headquarters, Zurich, Switzerland, by Wiel Arets Architects. Photograph by Adrien BarakatThe facade of the Allianz Headquarters building is made of natural Onyx marble, glass and aluminum. Its abstract form was photographed by Swiss photographer Adrien Barakat.
Hide Caption
4 of 20
Independence Square, also known as the Black Star Square, was built in 1961 to honor the visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Ghana and is the second largest square in the world after Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China. This picture was taken by famous French photographer, &lt;a href=&quot;http://julienlanoo.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Julien Lanoo&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Understanding space, scale and light through photography
Independence Square, Accra, Ghana, by the Public Works Department. Photograph by Julien LanooIndependence Square, also known as the Black Star Square, was built in 1961 to honor the visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Ghana and is the second largest square in the world after Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China. This picture was taken by famous French photographer, Julien Lanoo.
Hide Caption
5 of 20
Los Angeles-based photographer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.paulturang.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Paul Turang&lt;/a&gt; shot this image of a simple wood framed house, located in Manitoba, Canada. &quot;The award is for photography and not for architecture,&quot; says Booth. &quot;We considered factors such as composition, light, scale, atmosphere, sense of place, as well as the narrative.&quot;
Photos: Understanding space, scale and light through photography
Hygge House Warming Hut, Winnipeg, Canada, by Plain Projects, Pike Projects and Urbanink. Photograph by Paul TurangLos Angeles-based photographer Paul Turang shot this image of a simple wood framed house, located in Manitoba, Canada. "The award is for photography and not for architecture," says Booth. "We considered factors such as composition, light, scale, atmosphere, sense of place, as well as the narrative."
Hide Caption
6 of 20
Spanish photographer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.archive.inigobujedo.com/index&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Iñigo Bujedo-Aguirre&lt;/a&gt; took this photograph of a Serbian residential complex that was built between 1968 and 1974. It captures the brutalist architecture that was popular in the country during the 1970s, when it was known as Yugoslavia and under the rule of communist leader, Josip Broz Tito.
Photos: Understanding space, scale and light through photography
Residential Complex Block 23 Novi Beograd, Belgrade, Serbia, by Aleksandar Stjepanovic. Photograph by Iñigo Bujedo-AguirreSpanish photographer Iñigo Bujedo-Aguirre took this photograph of a Serbian residential complex that was built between 1968 and 1974. It captures the brutalist architecture that was popular in the country during the 1970s, when it was known as Yugoslavia and under the rule of communist leader, Josip Broz Tito.
Hide Caption
7 of 20
Local farmers built this spectacular chapel, located in the Eifel Natural Park in Germany, in 2007. Sand and gravel covers the initial structure, which is comprised of 112 local pine trees. The building is silent, with no electricity or water, a stillness captured by German photographer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.architektur-photos.de/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Mark Wohlrab&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Understanding space, scale and light through photography
Bruder Klaus Field Chapel, Mechernich-Wachendorf, Germany, by Peter Zumthor. Photograph by Mark WohlrabLocal farmers built this spectacular chapel, located in the Eifel Natural Park in Germany, in 2007. Sand and gravel covers the initial structure, which is comprised of 112 local pine trees. The building is silent, with no electricity or water, a stillness captured by German photographer Mark Wohlrab.
Hide Caption
8 of 20
The second image by French photographer &lt;a href=&quot;http://julienlanoo.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Julien Lanoo&lt;/a&gt; to be shortlisted for the 2016 Arcaid Architectural Photography Awards shows a simple silhouette of the Vitra Schaudepot, a factory building built in the 1960s in Germany.
Photos: Understanding space, scale and light through photography
Vitra Schaudepot, Weil am Rhein, Germany, by Herzog & de Meuron. Photograph by Julien LanooThe second image by French photographer Julien Lanoo to be shortlisted for the 2016 Arcaid Architectural Photography Awards shows a simple silhouette of the Vitra Schaudepot, a factory building built in the 1960s in Germany.
Hide Caption
9 of 20
This double-layered plastic structure was built for the Serpentine Gallery&#39;s annual pavilion program in 2015. British photographer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.jnphotographs.co.uk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;James Newton&lt;/a&gt;&#39;s image shows the structure&#39;s abundance of color, light, and irregular shapes.
Photos: Understanding space, scale and light through photography
Serpentine Gallery Pavilion, London, UK, by Selgascano. Photograph by James NewtonThis double-layered plastic structure was built for the Serpentine Gallery's annual pavilion program in 2015. British photographer James Newton's image shows the structure's abundance of color, light, and irregular shapes.
Hide Caption
10 of 20
This 68,000-seat stadium in Azerbaijan served as the main venue for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2015 European Games. Spanish photographer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.vromero.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Victor Romero&lt;/a&gt; captured the illuminated structure at night.
Photos: Understanding space, scale and light through photography
Baku National Stadium, Azerbaijan by ROSSETTI with Heerim Architects. Photograph by Victor RomeroThis 68,000-seat stadium in Azerbaijan served as the main venue for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2015 European Games. Spanish photographer Victor Romero captured the illuminated structure at night.
Hide Caption
11 of 20
This open-air auditorium of the Haduwa Arts and Culture Institute in Apam, Ghana is a large-scale bamboo structure -- its curved roof alone is made from 41 bamboo arches. French photographer &lt;a href=&quot;http://julienlanoo.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Julien Lanoo&lt;/a&gt; captured the work in progress.
Photos: Understanding space, scale and light through photography
Haduwa Arts & Culture Institute, Ghana, by (applied) Foreign Affairs. Photograph by Julien LanooThis open-air auditorium of the Haduwa Arts and Culture Institute in Apam, Ghana is a large-scale bamboo structure -- its curved roof alone is made from 41 bamboo arches. French photographer Julien Lanoo captured the work in progress.
Hide Caption
12 of 20
Austrian architecture studio Coop Himmelb(I)au designed this museum of natural history in Lyon, France. This picture, by French photographer &lt;a href=&quot;http://fabricefouillet.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Fabrice Fouillet&lt;/a&gt;, represents all the essential ingredients that, according to Booth, go into good architectural photography: &quot;curiosity, sensitivity, humanity; an understanding of space, scale and light.&quot;
Photos: Understanding space, scale and light through photography
Musee de Confluences, Lyon, France, by Coop Himmelb(l)au. Photograph by Fabrice FouilletAustrian architecture studio Coop Himmelb(I)au designed this museum of natural history in Lyon, France. This picture, by French photographer Fabrice Fouillet, represents all the essential ingredients that, according to Booth, go into good architectural photography: "curiosity, sensitivity, humanity; an understanding of space, scale and light."
Hide Caption
13 of 20
This light installation, designed by Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto, responds to visitors&#39; movements and was photographed by German photographer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.laurianghinitoiu.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Laurian Ghinitoiu&lt;/a&gt;. A good architectural photo &quot;where possible, shows how people interact with a building and demonstrates the social purpose of architecture,&quot; says Arcaid Images award judge, Emily Booth.
Photos: Understanding space, scale and light through photography
Forest of Light for COS, Salone del Mobile, Milan, Italy, by Sou Fujimoto Architects. Photograph by Laurian GhinitoiuThis light installation, designed by Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto, responds to visitors' movements and was photographed by German photographer Laurian Ghinitoiu. A good architectural photo "where possible, shows how people interact with a building and demonstrates the social purpose of architecture," says Arcaid Images award judge, Emily Booth.
Hide Caption
14 of 20
German photographer &lt;a href=&quot;http://t-a-hoffmann.de/index.php?id=2&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Torsten Andreas Hoffmann&lt;/a&gt; captured this stunning image while on the streets of the Dharavi slum in India. Founded in 1882 during the British colonial era, it is one of the largest slums in the world.
Photos: Understanding space, scale and light through photography
Dharavi, Mumbai, India. Photograph by Torsten Andreas HoffmannGerman photographer Torsten Andreas Hoffmann captured this stunning image while on the streets of the Dharavi slum in India. Founded in 1882 during the British colonial era, it is one of the largest slums in the world.
Hide Caption
15 of 20
This picture of the Lattice House, located on the outskirts of Jammu city in India, was taken by British photographer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.edmundsumner.co.uk/site/small.php&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Edmund summer&lt;/a&gt;. The facade of the building was designed to endure in the region&#39;s extremely hot and dry climate.
Photos: Understanding space, scale and light through photography
Lattice House, Kashmir, India, by sP+A Architects (Sameep Padora). Photograph by Edmund SummerThis picture of the Lattice House, located on the outskirts of Jammu city in India, was taken by British photographer Edmund summer. The facade of the building was designed to endure in the region's extremely hot and dry climate.
Hide Caption
16 of 20
Architect Rafael Moneo, winner of the RIBA Gold Medal in 2003, designed this modern, minimalist church in San Sebastian, Spain. Multiple openings in the Church&#39;s roof shine sunlight onto the walls of the structure, a feature highlighted by French photographer &lt;a href=&quot;http://fabricefouillet.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Fabrice Fouillet&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Understanding space, scale and light through photography
Iglesia de Iesu (Jesus Church) San Sebastian, Spain, by Rafael Moneo. Photograph by Fabrice FouilletArchitect Rafael Moneo, winner of the RIBA Gold Medal in 2003, designed this modern, minimalist church in San Sebastian, Spain. Multiple openings in the Church's roof shine sunlight onto the walls of the structure, a feature highlighted by French photographer Fabrice Fouillet.
Hide Caption
17 of 20
British photographer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.willscottphotography.com/sheldon-avenue/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;WIll Scott&lt;/a&gt; captured the making of this steel helical staircase, which now stands as the centerpiece of a 9000 square foot home in London that was designed by Finkernagel Ross Architects.
Photos: Understanding space, scale and light through photography
Helical Staircase in Workshop, Littlehampton, UK, by Finkernagel Ross Architects. Photograph by Will ScottBritish photographer WIll Scott captured the making of this steel helical staircase, which now stands as the centerpiece of a 9000 square foot home in London that was designed by Finkernagel Ross Architects.
Hide Caption
18 of 20
German photographer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.le-blanc.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sebastian Weiss&lt;/a&gt; took this simple yet captivating photo of the Helsinki Olympic Stadium tower. Standing at 238.5 feet above ground, it is a landmark of the historic structure.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Understanding space, scale and light through photography
Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland, by Yrjö Lindegren and Toivo Jäntti. Photograph by Sebastian WeissGerman photographer Sebastian Weiss took this simple yet captivating photo of the Helsinki Olympic Stadium tower. Standing at 238.5 feet above ground, it is a landmark of the historic structure.
Hide Caption
19 of 20
British photographer &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/kilianosullivan&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kilian O&#39;Sullivan&lt;/a&gt; captured this candid photo of a resident in Bruyn&#39;s Court, in Essex, England, on the Queen&#39;s birthday. &quot;We considered factors such as composition, light, scale, atmosphere, sense of place, as well as the narrative -- did the images help us understand the building?&quot; says Booth of the judging process.
Photos: Understanding space, scale and light through photography
Interior and Portrait of Derry Road Resident, Bruyn's Court, England, UK, by Bell Phillips Architects. Photograph by Kilian O'SullivanBritish photographer Kilian O'Sullivan captured this candid photo of a resident in Bruyn's Court, in Essex, England, on the Queen's birthday. "We considered factors such as composition, light, scale, atmosphere, sense of place, as well as the narrative -- did the images help us understand the building?" says Booth of the judging process.
Hide Caption
20 of 20
Arcaid images Arcaid Images 9Arcaid images 2Arcaid images 1Arcaid images 5Arcaid Images 18Arcaid Images 19Arcaid Images 16Arcaid images 10Arcaid Images 13Arcaid images 17Arcaid images 3Arcaid images 4Arcaid Images 6Arcaid Images 7Arcaid Images 8Arcaid images 12Arcaid Images 15Arcaid images 11Arcaid Images 14

Story highlights

  • A photograph of an historic underground reservoir has won the 2016 Arcaid Images Architectural Photography Award
  • Picked from a shortlist of twenty stunning images, the photograph was chosen for its "painterly" quality
  • Scroll through all the incredible architectural photographs in the gallery above

(CNN)A photograph taken inside an historic covered reservoir in Finsbury Park, London has won an international award for best architectural photograph of 2016.

Matt Emmett's hauntingly beautiful picture, "Covered Reservoir", was chosen from a shortlist of 20 of the world's best professional photographs of buildings and structures to win the 2016 Arcaid Images Architectural Photography Award.
    "It was the painterly quality of this picture that made it stand out. The calm, quiet quality, coupled with a compelling sense of intrigue and scale," one of the judges of the award, Emily Booth, told CNN.
    "We considered factors such as composition, light, scale, atmosphere, sense of place, as well as the narrative. It is about communicating a story of space."
    "Photography has long been the means of communicating architecture," added Lynn Bryant, one of the founders of Arcaid Images.
    Read More
    This may be the oldest surviving photo of a human
    Oldest surviving photo of a human?
    "The earliest known photograph by French scientist Joseph Nicéphore Niépce, taken with a camera obscura in the late 1820s, was architectural. The medium may have changed...(but) a good image leaves a lasting impression beyond the confines of the architectural fraternity."
    Related: Why Pyongyang is the "perfect science fiction film set"

    Communicating architecture

    From a spiraled skyscraper in Shanghai, to a warming hut in Winnipeg, the twenty professional photographs that were shortlisted for the award gave the buildings they captured a sense of soul and provided a glimpse into the life they contain within.
    Covering a wide range of old and new structures in both mundane and exotic locations around the world, each shortlisted image was assessed by a group of six judges on its composition, sense of place, atmosphere and use of scale.
    Read: Secrets behind the world's great buildings
    Although over a thousand professional architectural images were submitted for consideration, Emmett's underground photograph received the most points across each of the four categories.
    It was also the first time the award was given to a photograph of an historic location -- the East London Water Works Company reservoir shot by Emmett was built in 1868.
    Noting that "the award is for photography and not for architecture," Booth, who is editor at The Architectural Review and The Architects' Journal, said good architectural photographers needed a sense of curiosity, sensitivity, and humanity.
    Emmett will receive $3,000 in prize money for the award and will also have his image included in the "Building Images" exhibition to be held at Sto Werkstatt in London during February 2017.

    Stella Ko contributed to this story