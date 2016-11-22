Story highlights Jidenna believes this is the time for African sounds

His new album 'Long Live The Chief' features him experimenting with the Afrobeat sound and speaking in pidgin

(CNN) Nigerian music is taking the world by storm and according to hit maker Jidenna it's been a long time coming. The hip hop artist spent part of his childhood in Nigeria.

"I think it's Nigeria's moment, it's Africa's moment," he told CNN. "I think Nigeria is a spearhead because Nigerians seem to be charged full of character so people are eating it up all across the world."

"You've seen Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats and Drake, Chris Brown, Party Next Door...listening to Afrobeats as well."

Jidenna's new album 'Long Live The Chief' features him experimenting with the Afrobeat sound and speaking in African pidgin, showing the influence of his Nigerian roots.

"I wanted to see [if] in the US, I can get a song on the radio that actually has pidgin in it? And I did it," the Grammy Award nominee said.

