Harrison also holds the world record for walking with a ball on his head

(CNN) A Nigerian man has cycled 100km while balancing a ball on his head.

Harrison Chinedu , a footballer, cycled a total of 103.6 kilometers across Lagos without dropping the ball.

Chinedu may have broken the Guinness World Record for the farthest distance traveled with a football on the head.

If successful, he will not only break an existing record, he would also have created a new one. It will take around 90 days for the Guinness World Record body to verify and confirm the results.

Chinedu, who played professional football in Cambodia, told CNN he discovered the skill during his 10-year professional football career.

