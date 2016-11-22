Egyptian ex-President Morsy's life sentence overturned

Story highlights Court orders new trial after tossing out life sentence against Mohamed Morsy

Death sentence in another case overturned last week, according to state media

Cairo (CNN) An Egyptian court on Tuesday overturned a life sentence handed to ousted President Mohamed Morsy and 18 others for espionage, ordering a retrial in the case, Egyptian state media reported.

Morsy and his co-accused were sentenced to life in June 2015 after being convicted of conspiring with Palestinian group Hamas, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and other foreign organizations.

outside the presidential palace in 2012. Morsy has exhausted his appeals in this case. He still faces other charges as well. As of now, Morsy has only been convicted of a single 20-year sentence for his role in the torture of protesters in clashesoutside the presidential palace in 2012. Morsy has exhausted his appeals in this case. He still faces other charges as well.

2 overturned sentences in 2 weeks

The overturning of Morsy's life sentence is the latest development in a series of cases involving the one-time leader.

Read More