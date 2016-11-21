Story highlights If you don't know what a puggle is, prepare for some delightful news

A trio of them were born recently at an Australian Zoo

(CNN) It took almost 30 years, but the Taronga Zoo in Sydney has finally been graced with some baby puggles.

No, we're not talking about the dog breed. Puggles are baby short-beaked echidnas, a species of spiny anteater.

The babies debuted last week at the newly completed breeding facility at the zoo, though they were hatched all the way back in August. After they're born, the little puggles cozy up in their mothers' pouch until they grow spines and hair for protection.

Echidna puggles sleep...a LOT.

Besides being fat-bellied handfuls of pure cuteness, echidnas are notoriously difficult to breed in captivity. According to the Taronga Zoo's Paul Fahy, their numbers are decreasing in their native Australia due to loss of habitat. They are shy and elusive in the wild, making reproductive habits nearly impossible to study.

Obviously, this makes the zoo's new puggle trio even more precious.

Read More