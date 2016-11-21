(CNN) A picturesque castle in southwest France is the setting. The mission: To write 50,000 words in November.

"Spending Nanowrimo 2016 in a castle with a group of authors was exactly the kind of thing I wanted to be known for," he said.

"I figured if I get 10 writers to split the cost, it wouldn't be very much. However, I invited several participants to stay for free," Murphy told CNN.

"The work I produced here gets more value from my new relationships and experiences. I've helped 10 authors bring their books to life by completing Nanowrimo in a castle. Two of our guests reached their word count in less than two weeks," Murphy said.

The guests represent eight different countries. All have their own skills and writing styles.

Their adventures in the castle are followed on social media through the hashtag #nanocastle

"If interest grows, eventually I hope to buy my own castle to use as a full time creative center and retreat," Murphy told CNN.

With five floors of wooden walls decorated with portraits and ancient tapestries, Château de Cadrès had the mysterious atmosphere Murphy wanted.

"The world doesn't need our novels. But the world does need people who know how to commit to a project and work to see it through," he said.

CNN spoke to three of the castle guest to learn more about their creative ideas and to ask them about that Nanowrimo central theme -- why the world needs their novels.

Yamile Yemoonyah

"I'm writing The Spirit Guide Book. I've been on a mission to learn as much about the unseen dimensions of the universe as possible," she told CNN.

A fan of the outdoors, Yemoonyah loves the look of the little 'chapel' she found in the woods surrounding the castle.

A photo posted by National Novel Writing Month (@nanowrimo) on May 21, 2015 at 11:37am PDT

"Colombia is the country of magic realism. We acknowledge that there is more than just the physical world and that there are spirit beings we can communicate with," she said.

Evenings at the castle are her favorite.

"We have people from eight different countries and that is definitely very inspiring. I love it when we are sitting around the fireplace and all you hear is people typing. I imagine the characters standing right behind the writers that invented them, whispering in their ears," Yemoonyah told CNN.

"The world needs your novel because if you feel that writing a novel is part of your purpose, then the world needs you to write," she said.

Corrine Kenner

Published author, writing coach, tarot reader and mother of four Corrine Kenner, is a Nanowrimo veteran with more than a decade of writing challenges to her name.

She's lived in Brazil, North Dakota and Los Angeles, but France's NanoCastle -- as Kenner calls it -- is the best place to write her new novel.

Kenner is inspired by Chateau de Cadres, as it allows to her embrace the past.

"It's based on the true story of one of Queen Victoria's most trusted personal servants who traded life in Windsor Castle for a log cabin on the American frontier," she said.

"Here I don't have to imagine what it would be like to sleep in a tower bedroom, or to eat in a formal dining room, to be surrounded by tapestries, sculptures, and chandeliers," said Kenner.

Halloween dinner at #nanocastle! 👻🎃💀 A photo posted by Kristina Horner (@kristinahorner) on Oct 31, 2016 at 12:40pm PDT

"The world needs my novel because it shows that, sometimes, the most ordinary people in history are the ones with the most extraordinary lives."

Kristina Horner

Video blogger Kristina Horner is from Seattle. She says she's been writing since she learned how to hold a pencil.

"The beauty of Nanowrimo is that there is only one rule -- you must write. It's the very best kind of addiction because it pushes me to work harder on something I care about " she said.

Kristina Horner has been sharing her experiences on Twitter and Instagram.

After completing the challenge 11 times, she says writing from a French castle is a welcome adventure.

"I've been able to really focus on writing, rather than fitting it into the cracks of my busy life," she said.

To inspire participants from afar, she uploads pictures of her life in the #NanoCastle online.

Coolest thing I've done on this trip... and maybe ever. Took a boat through Gouffre de Padirac, which is the MOST AMAZING CAVE. Ended up two kilometers underground in a beautiful, spooky cavern. I already want to go back. A photo posted by Kristina Horner (@kristinahorner) on Nov 7, 2016 at 11:26am PST

"I think the internet makes the sharing of information easy. Each year, more writers find out about it, which makes other writers intrigued. It spread rapidly this way," said Horner.

"The world needs your story simply because you have the basic human right to tell it."