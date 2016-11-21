US issues Europe travel alert after France foils ISIS-linked plot

Story highlights US says there is a potential for "attacks in Europe, with a focus on the upcoming holiday season and associated events"

French authorities arrest seven people after anti-terror raids in Strasbourg and Marseilles on Sunday

(CNN) The US State Department issued a travel alert Monday urging US nationals to exercise caution at holiday festivals, events and outdoor markets in Europe in the coming weeks, just a day after French security services thwarted an ISIS-linked plot.

French authorities arrested seven people after anti-terror raids in Strasbourg and Marseilles on Sunday, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Monday.

The over eight-month investigation foiled a "new terrorist attack that had been planned for a long time on our soil," Cazeneuve said during a news conference in Paris.

Strasbourg is home to one of the most famous Christmas markets in Europe, with 2 million people expected to visit after it opens Friday. French media reported the market was a potential target of the cell.

In 2000, the Strasbourg Christmas market was the target of a thwarted plot by al Qaeda-linked terrorists.

