Multiple fatalities reported in school bus crash in Chattanooga

(CNN) Multiple people were killed in a school bus crash in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Monday, Assistant Police Chief Tracy Arnold said.

The bus was carrying 35 children ranging in age from kindergarten to fifth grade. It wasn't immediately clear if children were among the dead. Arnold could not provide a specific number of people killed, saying only "multiple fatalities" occurred.

The bus appears to have slammed into a tree, which split it apart.

At least 23 people were transported to local hospitals after the single-vehicle crash.

Chattanooga Police Chief Fred Fletcher said bus was carrying students from Woodmore Elementary on Tally Road when it crashed, CNN-affiliate WDEF reported.

