St. Louis police kill gunman who ambushed officer

Story highlights Officer had served on the force for 20 years

Gunman was killed after firing at officers again

(CNN) St. Louis Police have killed a gunman they say ambushed an officer in a shooting on Sunday.

Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, a gunman pulled up in a silver car next to a marked Chevy Tahoe and opened fire, St. Louis Police Department Police Chief Sam Dotson told reporters. The shooting happened hours after a Texas cop was ambushed in a fatal shooting. Police there are still searching for a suspect.

One officer, a 46-year-old sergeant and 20-year veteran of the force, was shot twice in the head but is expected to survive.

"This officer was not trying to pull this car over," Dotson said. "This officer was driving down the road and was ambushed."

The suspect, who fled the scene, led police on a manhunt that lasted into Monday morning. The St. Louis Police Department had called in special operations forces, SWAT units and helicopter units to assist in tracking down the gunman.

