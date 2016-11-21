St. Louis police: Officer ambushed in shooting

Story highlights Officer had served on the force for 20 years

The suspect who shot the officer is still at large

(CNN) St. Louis Police are trying to track down a gunman who they say ambushed an officer in a shooting.

Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, a gunman pulled up in a silver car next to a marked Chevy Tahoe and opened fire, St. Louis Police Department Police Chief Sam Dotson told reporters.

One officer, a 46-year-old sergeant who was a 20-year veteran, was shot twice in the head but is expected to survive.

CNN Map

"This officer was not involved in a traffic stop," Dotson said. "This officer was not trying to pull this car over. This officer was driving down the road and was ambushed."

Staring down the barrel of the gun