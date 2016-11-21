San Antonio police continue search for man who killed officer

Story highlights Officer was 50 years old, a 20-year veteran of the force

Police chief says this was a targeted killing

(CNN) Investigators in San Antonio, Texas, are continuing their search for a gunman who they say killed an officer during a traffic stop over the weekend.

San Antonio Police Detective Benjamin Marconi was shot Sunday in his patrol car outside police headquarters, Chief William McManus said at a news conference.

Marconi, who was 50 years old, spent nearly half his life on the force.

"[When] most families will be celebrating the holidays SAPD will be burying one of its own because of an ultimate act of cowardice by a suspect who will be caught and brought to justice," McManus said.

Police are looking for this person in connection with an officer's shooting death.

Suspect still on the run

