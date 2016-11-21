Woman fakes pregnancy, kills woman, kidnaps baby, police say

Story highlights Wichita police identify woman suspected of killing a mother and kidnapping her newborn

Police found the baby in Dallas on Saturday after a two-day search

(CNN) A Texas woman faked a pregnancy then traveled to Kansas, killed an acquaintance and kidnapped her baby, Wichita police said Monday.

Yesenia Sesmas, 34 of Dallas, was arrested Saturday and charged with killing Laura Abarca-Nogueda, 27, last week and kidnapping her newborn, Wichita Police Lt. Todd Ojile said.

"We believe they knew each other for a few years," Ojile said.

Eight-day-old Sophia Victoria Gonzalez Abarca was returned to her relatives in Wichita on Saturday.

Sesmas faked a pregnancy for several months before the abduction, Ojile said. He didn't disclose any other details regarding the motive, but he said Sesmas had spent time in Wichita before returning to Dallas several months ago.

