Ex-NBA Star Dennis Rodman charged with hit and run

By Rolando Zenteno, CNN

Updated 11:07 PM ET, Mon November 21, 2016

During his Hall of Fame basketball career, Dennis Rodman was known for his flamboyant looks and bad-boy persona both on and off the court. Even after his playing days, he&#39;s been in the spotlight.
Rodman started his career with the Detroit Pistons in 1986, and he quickly established himself as an elite rebounder and defender. He was named the NBA&#39;s Defensive Player of the Year in 1990 and 1991, and he won two titles with the Pistons.
Rodman was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in 1993, but he continued to dominate the boards. From 1992 to 1998, no NBA player averaged more rebounds per game than Rodman. It was in San Antonio where Rodman started dyeing his hair different colors, showing the world a different side of his personality.
Rodman wears a wedding gown to a book signing in 1996. He had just released his memoir &quot;Bad as I Wanna Be.&quot;
Rodman stars in the 1997 action movie &quot;Double Team,&quot; opposite Jean-Claude Van Damme. He also branched out to pro wrestling for a short time.
Rodman dives for a loose ball as he plays for the Chicago Bulls in 1997.
Rodman appears on &quot;The Tonight Show with Jay Leno&quot; in 1998.
Rodman was married to actress Carmen Electra from 1998-99. He also dated Madonna for a brief time. He&#39;s been divorced three times.
Rodman, left, holds one of the three championship trophies he won with the Bulls.
Rodman and teammate Michael Jordan were an unlikely duo in Chicago. Rodman, the tattooed, controversial free spirit, seemed nothing like Jordan, the clean-cut, corporate-friendly mega-star. But the Bulls won three straight titles and set a record for most regular-season wins in 1996.
Rodman was frequently in the headlines during his career, and not always for good reasons. He often clashed with officials, receiving technical fouls and suspensions, and in 1997 he was suspended for 11 games after kicking a cameraman in the groin. In 2000, he was required to attend an alcohol-treatment program after pleading guilty to driving under the influence.
In 2005, Rodman became the first man and the first athlete to pose nude for PETA&#39;s anti-fur campaign. His NBA career ended in 2000, but he played in a few other countries until 2006.
Rodman cries during his Hall of Fame speech in 2011. &quot;I didn&#39;t play the game for the money,&quot; he said. &quot;I didn&#39;t play to be famous. What you see here is just an illusion; I just love to be an individual that&#39;s very colorful.&quot;
Rodman wears elaborate makeup before playing an exhibition game in Macau in 2011.
Rodman attends the finale of &quot;All-Star Celebrity Apprentice&quot; in 2013. Rodman has appeared on several reality TV shows, even winning &quot;Celebrity Mole&quot; in 2014.
Rodman bows to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un before he and several other former NBA players played an exhibition game on Kim&#39;s birthday in 2014. Rodman even sang &quot;Happy Birthday&quot; to Kim before the game. Rodman received criticism back home for his friendliness toward the authoritarian leader. In an interview later, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/31/us/dennis-rodman-interview/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he told CNN&lt;/a&gt; he&#39;s not a diplomat, just a former NBA star fighting alcoholism and trying to be a better father.
Story highlights

  • Rodman is charged with four misdemeanors
  • He could face a maximum of two years in jail

(CNN)Dennis Rodman took a wild ride this summer, authorities say.

The five-time NBA champion is charged with four misdemeanors after driving on the wrong side of a freeway, being involved in a hit and run, not having a valid license and lying to police, according to the Orange County District Attorney.
    The incident happened in June in Santa Ana, California, when the former basketball player allegedly drove head-on toward another vehicle while on the wrong side of the freeway. The other driver swerved to avoid Rodman's SUV and crashed into a concrete wall.
    Rodman did not exchange information with the victim, authorities said. He fled the scene before the California Highway Patrol arrived, according to the district attorney's office.
    Police said Rodman could face up to two years in jail if convicted. He is scheduled to be arraigned January 20 in Santa Ana.
    "We agree that if anything, this is a misdemeanor traffic matter, and certainly not a felony," said Darren Prince, a representative for Rodman. "We appreciate the district attorney's evaluation and know that it should resolve successfully when all facts are considered."
    This is not the first time the basketball Hall of Famer has faced the law.
    In 2000, Rodman was sentenced to probation and required to attend an alcohol program after pleading guilty to driving under the influence.

    CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian and Steve Forrest contributed to this report.